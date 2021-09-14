NASDAQ: FKWL Investors Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Franklin Wireless Corp announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) prior to September 2020 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: FKWL shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 16, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Franklin Wireless Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Franklin’s hotspot devices suffered from battery issues, including overheating, thereby presenting a fire hazard, that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that the Company’s customers would recall Franklin’s devices, that, as a result, Franklin would suffer reputational harm, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 15, 2021, two motions were filed to appoint a lead plaintiff. On July 6, 2021, one motion to appoint a lead plaintiff was withdrawn and on July 21, 2021, the court took the remaining motion to appoint a lead plaintiff under submission.

Those who purchased Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

