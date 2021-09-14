Impact Naturals Creates Digital Investment Offering with Deal Box Inc. to Extend and Expand Better Science in Cannabis Space

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deal Box Inc. , a capital advisory firm focused on working with emerging growth companies to prepare and execute capital strategies through the issuance of digital and conventional securities, has announced it has been engaged by Impact Naturals to provide the life science company with a digital securities offering. The digital securities that will be provided allow for early stage liquidity under the Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").



Since 2019, hemp-derived cannabinoids like cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabigerol (CBG), and Cannabinol (CBN) have continued to grow in popularity with their ability to reduce anxiety and decrease pain and inflammation in the body. Research has found that the per capita spending amongst consumers is estimated at $318.88 for cannabinoid-based products. Impact Naturals' unique, pharmaceutical-like approach to product formulation takes advantage of the body's existing lipid transport system to deliver beneficial components like CBD, CBG & CBN exactly where they're needed. Called CHYLOSOMA™, this first-in-class process enables Impact Naturals' formulas to be 500% more bioavailable than CBD oil alone, meaning the body can get a bigger benefit from a smaller dose.

Impact Naturals is a life science company focused on the development of formulation technologies that increase bioavailability of certain compounds such as dietary supplements and hemp-derived cannabinoids. Impact Naturals’ new line of CBD capsules have been formulated to deliver greater absorption, faster uptake, and longer-lasting effects than traditional oral formulations. The new REVIVE™ , RESTORE™ , and REST™ capsules contain broad-spectrum, high-absorption CHYLOSOMA formulations of CBD with CBG and CBN, alongside ingredients including American Ginseng, Ginkgo Biloba, and Melatonin.

“With Deal Box, we’ve found a capital advisor who’s as innovative in their approach as we are with our own products,” said Martin Betoni, Chief Growth Officer of Impact Naturals. “Their unique ability to marry digital securities and cutting-edge financial technology with expert strategic and fundraising guidance is exactly what we need at this stage in our company’s growth.”

“With CBD becoming more popular everyday, we are excited to be backing Impact Naturals with the necessary means to propel their growth and aid in improved cannabinoid treatment,” said John Nance , CEO of Deal Box. “Impact Naturals has a very unique formulation containing a precise dosage of CBD perfect to influence a natural response within our bodies.”

Through the work with Deal Box, advanced digital securities hold the potential to accelerate the path to liquidity along with more flexibility for investors. The digital security offering will create an opportunity for the holder to become a shareholder and increase the technology needed to further research in the realm of cannabinoids.

About Deal Box, Inc.

Based in Carlsbad, California, Deal Box is a capital advisory firm that provides emerging growth and early-stage companies with a broad range of services including investment packaging, direct public offering advisory and support services, strategic and M&A advisory, as well as financial technologies designed to better enable its clients to navigate the capitalization lifecycle. Deal Box works with companies across a broad range of both traditional and disruptive industries of the future including cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. For more information, go to www.dlbx.io.

About Impact Naturals

Impact Naturals is a science- and health-focused group with decades of biotech and pharmaceutical experience. Our research and development efforts seek to unlock the full potential of natural compounds and cannabinoids to benefit human health and wellness. For more information, please visit Impact-Naturals.com .

