InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast Featuring FuelPositive Corp. CEO Ian Clifford

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF), a growth stage company focused on manufacturing, licensing, partnership and acquisition opportunities building upon various technological achievements.

Throughout the interview, Clifford discussed FuelPositive’s innovative carbon-free ammonia technology and its potential to change the energy landscape, both across Canada and around the world.

“We have purchased, back in April 2021, a cutting-edge technology that is designed to produce carbon-free ammonia, or carbon-free NH3 as it’s also known, in a proprietary, environmentally sound and economically viable process,” Clifford said. “This technology… allows for the production of ammonia in a scalable and modular fashion. That means that we can set up our systems to produce carbon-free ammonia where it’s needed and when it’s needed, which is a very, very significant departure from the way that ammonia is produced today… Ammonia today… is one of the most carbon-intense processes on the planet. Our system is entirely carbon-free.”

“We actually commissioned a report earlier in the year looking specifically at Canada’s excess generation of sustainable electricity to see how much energy there is available. We were delighted to see that there’s a tremendous excess of renewable electricity generation capability in Canada, and this situation exists all over the world,” he continued. “If we take excess generation in Canada, we utilize that sustainable electricity and run it through a FuelPositive system that then produces carbon-free ammonia onsite where it’s needed, you’ve got enough generation capacity to meet the demand… You could take existing cars and trucks and airplanes and tractors and convert those internal combustion vehicles to run on pure, carbon-free ammonia produced in a FuelPositive system… This technology could be available on a mass roll-out scale in the immediate future.”

“Our focus is very much now on determining and putting in place the best, highest profile demonstrations and programs possible early in 2022. To that end, we’re working with the Sussex Group, a government relations group based in Ottawa and Toronto,” Clifford explained. “Sussex is introducing us to all of the key stakeholders within the Canadian government, both federally and provincially, to ensure that we’ve got the best and highest visibility for our demonstration programs early next year.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF), as they explore the incredible versatility of the company’s carbon-free ammonia technology, the initial markets FuelPositive intends to target with its demonstrations and the potential role of ammonia in shaping a carbon-free future.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

The latest installment of The Stock2Me Podcast continues to reinforce InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About FuelPositive Corp.

FuelPositive Corp. is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle”, clean energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean, economically advantageous/realizable and that leverage existing infrastructure, the company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FuelPositive.com

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



