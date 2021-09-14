New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gold Mining Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150649/?utm_source=GNW





This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the gold mining industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. The report includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the gold mining industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented for the size of gold mining segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026.Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain.



It analyzes market-driving forces and examines industry structure.It also analyzes international aspects of all global regions and types of gold mining.



Profiles of major global manufacturers also are presented.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19, which impacted the growth rate of every global industry in 2020 and continues to affect market forces.



The report segments the gold mining market by technology: placer mining, hardrock mining, bio-mining and recycling. The market also is segmented into following end-uses: jewelry, technology, investment and central banks.



Summary:

The history of gold involved money, but that changed in developed economies after WWII.At the end of the war, the Bretton Woods monetary system was formed, a standard of fixed exchange rates.



In 1971, this system broke down when the U.S. unilaterally ended its gold standard.



The gold mining market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of REDACTED% over the forecast period to reach REDACTED tons in 2026 from REDACTED tons in 2021.Rising investments and increasing jewelry consumption are growing the gold mining market.



Gold jewelry is the most significant growth factor, but the demand for jewelry has been declining, more so in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.Demand declined due to shutdowns in the market and increased prices.



During the pandemic, gold prices peaked and are expected to decline during the forecast period.Investment is the second largest end-use of gold, accounting for about one-third of the total consumption.



During the pandemic, demand from investment sector boomed, spurred by the demand growth for exchange traded funds (ETFs).



By supply, mine production accounts for the majority share of the market, accounting for about one-third.Hardrock mining holds the major share of the gold mining, followed by placer mining.



Bio-mining is emerging in different countries; however, its high operating cost is anticipated to hinder the growth of the bio-mining segment.Recycled gold is most responsive for the gold pricing.



The vast majority of gold is recycled from jewelry (around 90%), the rest from technology.The gold market currently has a supply surplus of about 850 tons due to the decrease in demand for jewelry and technology applications during the pandemic.



The demand was very much lesser than the previous ten years average.



During the past decade, the gold demand has significantly shift east from western countries such as U.S. and European countries due to the cultural affinity and the increased per capita income of consumers in countries such as China and India. Regulatory and taxation scenarios vary with the countries and regions.



The global gold mining market is fairly consolidated and the top players account for a significant share of the market. Top manufacturers of gold mining include Newmont Corp., Barrick Gold Corp., AngloGold Ashanti, Polyus, Kinross, Gold Fields, Newcrest, Agnico Eagle, Polymetal and Kirkland Lake. The top 10 players account for around 22-23% of the total market share, which is anticipated to grow due to increasing merger and acquisition activities among manufacturers.

