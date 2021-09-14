Coingaming Group Rebrands as Yolo Group

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coingaming Group is now Yolo Group , following a full rebrand of the maturing business to better reflect its status as disruptors across a diverse range of sectors including gaming and fintech.

Yolo Group Business Interests

Within the Yolo Group will sit five verticals which cover the full spectrum of the business' interests:

Yolo Investments, focuses on investment opportunities across gaming and fintech.

focuses on investment opportunities across gaming and fintech. Yolo Entertainment , incorporating all Coingaming Group B2C brands including Bitcasino and Sportsbet.io.

, incorporating all Coingaming Group B2C brands including Bitcasino and Sportsbet.io. Yolo Finance , home of our blockchain, fintech and banking rails related activities.

, home of our blockchain, fintech and banking rails related activities. Yolo Ventures , covering strategic partnership projects on a B2B scale.

, covering strategic partnership projects on a B2B scale. Yolo Tech, delivering IT and back office services within our ecosystem.

Yolo Group and the more than 600 Yolo'ers working with the business will continue to be defined by a "fun, fast and fair" approach and a laser focus on putting the customer at the centre of the universe.

The change in brand will further help create synergy throughout the fast-growing group as it continues to expand into new areas and markets.

Yolo Group CEO Maarja Pärt stated:

"I'm both excited and proud to announce that we are rebranding to Yolo Group with a new identity for a company always looking to the future. The Coingaming brand served us well for many years, but as disruptors in industries beyond gaming, we felt Yolo Group better represented our people, our business and our vision.

Yolo Group is about bringing next-level innovation to gaming, fintech, blockchain and many more sectors, all the while ensuring our customers are kept at the centre of the universe. You only live once and that's why we don't settle for anything less."

About Yolo Group

The Yolo Group (formerly the Coingaming Group) brings next-level innovation to the worlds of gaming, fintech, blockchain and more.

Serving millions of users worldwide, the Yolo Group is committed to putting the customer at the centre of the universe via a wide range of fun, fast and fair products and services, including the pioneering bitcoin-led casino Bitcasino.io and innovative sports betting site Sportsbet.io.

Number 27th on the 2020 EGR Power 50 list of leading global operators, the Group continues to drive crypto adoption and fintech innovation within both the iGaming and entertainment industry via its array of disruptive B2C and B2B brands.

With offices in Estonia, Ukraine, Brazil, Australia, Malta and the Philippines, the Group has rapidly expanded to more than 600 employees of more than 49 nationalities. The Group continues to incubate and support new brands, developing its vast, expansive ecosystem of people, products and services.

Yolo Group is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

