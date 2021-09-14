New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150650/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by type, organization size, end user, service type, deployment model application and region. Market values are estimated based on the total revenue of products and solutions offered by companies.



The report also focuses on the major drivers and challenges that affect the market. The report explores the DWaaS vendor landscape and provides profiles of the major players in the global market.



Report Includes:

- 86 data tables and 44 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) within the Information Technology industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation of the current market size for DWaaS, highlights of future market potential, and corresponding market share analysis by type, organization size, deployment model, application, service type, end user industry, and geographic region

- Discussion of the major market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global DWaaS market, and assessment of technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry

- Discussion on benefits of DWaaS; information on regulatory bodies for DWaaS market, and description of enterprise data warehouse and operational data warehouse and their market analysis

- Insight into the company competitive landscape, their global rankings and company share analysis within the DWaaS market

- Coverage of market development activities such as merger and acquisition deals, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships and other key strategic alliances

- Company profiles of the leading market players, including Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cloudera Inc., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE and Snowflake Inc.



Summary:

A data warehouse is a framework that evaluates and analyzes both structured and unstructured information that is gathered from many sources, such as Facebook point-of-sale (POS), Twitter, networking platforms and others.DWaaS refers to a group of technologies that enable enterprises to transform raw data.



This enhanced data is integrated into business plans, enabling businesses to better satisfy demand.



Organizations generate a large volume of data and data warehouse vendors, solving the problem of keeping such a large volume of information.The growing number of data breaches fuels the need for DWaaS throughout the forecast period.



The DWaaS markets are expected to grow from $REDACTED in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, to reach $REDACTED in 2026.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

The rising implementation of advanced technologies (IoT, cloud computing and AI) creates growing demand for solutions with the capacity to store a large set of data. Some notable factors: the emergence of AI co-processors for edge computing; reduced operational and data storage costs; increased use of robotics and technology-driven operations and processes (IoT, robotic process automation [RPA], predictive analytics, machine learning [ML] and deep learning); increasing investments in AI and ML; the use of AI across industry verticals and the growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) in many sectors.



This study was conducted in order to understand the current state of the DWaaS market and to measure its substantial growth trajectory.This study will serve as a guide and benchmark for the players and end users in the DWaaS market.



Decision-makers will find the information useful, developing business strategies and identifying areas for research and development (R&D).

