Tissue Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets

The emerging markets discussed include countries such as India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, Brazil, and Russia, among others.The report also examines market drivers as well as restraints and challenges affecting its growth.



Further, the report also highlights the emerging products and technologies and associated start-ups that are likely to accelerate the growth of the industry through their best practices in the research and development of tissue diagnostic tests. Excluded from this study is diagnostic testing such as imaging, veterinary diagnostics and their associated products.



This study will provide information on these areas -

- Structure and current market size of the market for tissue diagnostics as outlined with forecasts through 2026.

- Impact of chronic diseases, growing and aging populations.

- Current technology and product suppliers and key innovations.

- A look at the trends affecting the market.

- Markets by each segment of type of test (general culture test, AST/ID tests and blood culture tests).

- A global overview showing market data for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

- Emerging opportunities and potential investment opportunity areas for tissue diagnostics.

- Profiles for more than 20 companies in the industry with significant contributions and market shares.



Report Includes:

- 107 data tables and 28 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for tissue diagnostic testing

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2020, estimates for 2021 with projection of CAGR through 2026

- Market share analysis of tissue diagnostic testing based on type, application, end user and geography

- Detailed description of the three major tissue diagnostics tests, i.e., hematoxylin and eosin (H&E), immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH)

- Description of molecular diagnostic tests including antigen tests, antibody (serology) tests and in vitro diagnostic testing, and information on alternative options for diagnostic tests

- Details about COVID-19 global pandemic, its testing basics and specific tests for the management of COVID-19 patients

- Identification of new opportunities, challenges and technological changes within the industry

- Assessment of regulatory structure, pricing and reimbursement scenario, pipeline analysis and FDA product approvals in 2020

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott Diagnostics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., General Electric, Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summay:

The three major types of tissue diagnostics tests include -

- Hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) is the most widely used stain in medical diagnosis, comprising about 80% of tissues used for in vitro diagnostics, and is key for highlighting structures in tissue for evaluation. In fact, virtually all patients suspected of having cancer have H&E and about 80% of cancers are diagnosed from the H&E alone.

- Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is the process of using antibodies to stain proteins, which greatly increases the ability to identify categories of cells.

- In situ hybridization (ISH) is an advanced technique to identify specific DNA or RNA molecules.



The most significant market trend during 2020 was the origin and global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.Originating in late 2019 in China, the virus quickly became a global pandemic.



Global health organizations and diagnostic manufacturers quickly developed and approved tests for the virus.This effort overwhelmed all other trends in 2020.



One effect of this activity was a complete halt of merger and acquisition activity among major diagnostic manufacturers in 2020. The global market for tissue diagnostic test productswas estimated to be REDACTED in 2020 and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED

through 2026. North America and Europe accounted for REDACTED of the total market for tissue diagnostics in 2020. Asia-Pacific occupied REDACTED of the global market, while the Rest of the World region accounted for REDACTED in 2020. North America is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of REDACTED through 2026, while Europe should grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. While the Rest of the World region’s CAGR is at REDACTED, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a double-digit growth rate of REDACTED.



Because of its large population and its position as a medical technology innovation hub, North America is the global leader in terms of tissue diagnostics utilization. It remains the largest market, accounting for roughly 42.0% of the total market in 2020. The emerging markets of India, China, Russia and Brazil are poised to grow at double-digit growth rates due to rising incomes, growing healthcare budgets and heightened health awareness among the population.



In Asia-Pacific, there is increasing demand for tissue diagnostic test devices, as more people are concerned about quality healthcare.Further, the expanding aging population is leading to a significant rise in the volume of clinical tests performed in laboratories.



The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominated by Japan, with the largest share of revenues growing at a stable growth rate. In the coming years, however, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be driven by the emerging economies, such as China, followed by India.

