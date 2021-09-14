DiligenceVault Releases the Findings of Its 2021 Manager Survey: How RFPs and DDQs Get Done

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiligenceVault, a digital diligence platform that delivers data collection and information exchange solutions for asset owners, allocators and fund managers, today released its latest whitepaper entitled "2021 Manager Survey: How RFPs and DDQs Get Done." The paper presents the results of its survey of fund managers that explores how marketing, investor relations and compliance professionals are optimizing their staffing, processes and technologies to meet the due diligence needs of the allocator community.

The primary areas of focus for the survey are centered around Investor Requests and Team Sizes, Consultant vs Third-Party Database Engagement, Industry Standard and Custom Questionnaires and dedicated RFP/DDQ Technology. Points of interest from the survey include:

On average, 32% of allocators will accept a pre-filled, industry standard DDQ

Nearly 60% of allocators send a custom DDQ to managers for them to fill out

12% of managers with AUM between $1bn to $10bn receive between 100-500 RFPs/DDQs requests a year. That number jumps significantly, though, to 40% for managers in the $10bn to $50bn AUM range.

40% of managers with AUM between $10bn - $50bn use a dedicated RFP/DDQ technology to respond to investor requests. 64% of managers with AUM between $50bn - $100bn and 71% with AUM over $100bn do the same.

Monel Amin, Founder and CEO of DiligenceVault, commented: "As both allocators and fund managers continue to look for efficiencies across their organizations, the manager research and due diligence process is also benefiting from advancements in technology. With the increasing deluge of information requests from the investor community, fund managers have begun to recognize that better tools are needed to optimize their communication with investors to win new business. DiligenceVault has developed an industry-leading set of solutions for fund managers to help them better organize their content, track information requests, collaborate across the organization, and respond to investors quicker and easier."

To download a copy of the paper, please visit: https://diligencevault.com/surveywhitepaper

About DiligenceVault

DiligenceVault provides information exchange and communication solutions for asset owners, allocators and fund managers. Today, over 28,000 users leverage the platform in digitalizing and streamlining their due diligence framework, moving away from previously manually intensive, error-prone, and expensive diligence processes. With nearly 7,000 private equity, hedge and traditional fund managers on the platform, DiligenceVault has become the platform of choice by leading global asset allocators including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, NEPC, Universities Superannuation Scheme, Frontier, UTIMCO and Wells Fargo. Founded in 2014, DiligenceVault is backed by Goldman Sachs, and delivers a global support promise with teams in New York, London, Singapore, and India. For more information about DiligenceVault, please visit: www.diligencevault.com

Attachment