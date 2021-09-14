Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100® Blood Test for Heart Failure Patients at Key Scientific Society Meeting

Data from Three New Studies and Two Ongoing Trials Presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2021

Data Highlight Importance of Blood Volume Analysis in Providing Appropriate, Personalized Care to Patients with Heart Failure

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company’s BVA-100 blood test in optimizing individualized therapy for heart failure patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2021 – which brought together the world’s leading experts in heart failure from September 10-13, 2021, in Denver, CO.

“We continue to add to the clinical evidence demonstrating that the BVA-100 blood test uniquely allows physicians to understand underlying heart failure blood volume derangements, driving better treatment choices and superior outcomes,” commented Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “HFSA provided us with a significant opportunity to share these clinical data with leading physicians active in providing care for heart failure patients along with details of newly-enrolling clinical trials by Daxor with major healthcare system partners.”

“Value of Blood Volume Analysis in Patients with Left Ventricular Assist Devices”: Implantable left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) have dramatically changed the face of advanced heart failure treatment and constitute a $350M annual market in the U.S. Lead study author Dmitry M. Yaranov, M.D., Baptist Heart Institute, Memphis, TN concluded, “In summary, blood volume analysis and its individualized, unique metrics is a valuable test when used in patients with LVAD. Measurement of red blood cell volume is helpful in determining variations (anemia or polycythemia) that might not be noted clinically, and patient and clinician acceptance and adoption of BVA was excellent.”





“Volume-Guided Venous to Venous Ultrafiltration in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients”: This pilot study combined blood volume analysis and ultrafiltration to safely remove fluid with volume overload. Study authors indicated that earlier utilization of the BVA-100 test may have prevented the acute renal injury from their previous diuresis. “Combined use of blood volume analysis and ultrafiltration should improve outcomes in hospitalized diuretic-resistant or renal insufficient patients,” stated John L. Jefferies, M.D., MPH, FACC, FAHA, FAAP, FHFS, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, and lead data investigator.





“The Phenotype of Polycythemia and Hypervolemia in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients”: The BVA-100 test was instrumental in better understanding heart failure patients who present with polycythemia, or excess red cells, a condition that may affect 11% of hospitalized heart failure patients (over 100,000 in the U.S. per year) that currently goes largely undiagnosed, noted study authors. “The polycythemia/hypervolemia phenotype is worrisome as neither the peripheral hematocrit, BMI or age is sufficient to identify this phenotype; only BVA-guided assessment demonstrated the specificity in identifying this phenotype that often goes under reported,” commented Marc A. Silver, MD, FHFSA, lead author.





Two poster presentations were made on the landmark clinical trials by Daxor initiated in 2021 and currently underway, including a National Institute of Health (NIH)-funded randomized, multicenter, controlled trial with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs applying BVA-100-guided care to improve hospitalized heart failure outcomes, a patient population of more than one million. Equally important is an outpatient prospective randomized trial for heart failure management featuring next-generation technology developed through contracts awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense and funded by the Center for Advancing Point of Care Technologies (CAPCaT)/NIH. This study also measures the benefit of the BVA-100 test for improving ambulatory heart failure patient care, a population that numbers more than 6 million in the U.S. alone.





“The data we regularly collect on use of the BVA-100 test consistently demonstrates that it provides the most accurate and reliable methodology to both personalize and optimize treatment in heart failure patients,” added Mr. Feldschuh. “We are encouraged by the growing recognition of the significant value and clinical adoption of the BVA-100 test to improve both clinical and economic outcomes -- we look forward to providing updates on these outstanding results.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

