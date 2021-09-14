Exclusive Brands Launches Neno's Naturals CBD; Products Available Nationwide





Premier Michigan Cannabis Company With Over 12 Brands Creates New CBD Wellness Line

Ann Arbor, MI, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the launch of its cannabidiol (CBD) product line Neno’s Naturals CBD(“Neno’s CBD”).

Neno’s Naturals CBD Revive product line includes CBD cream, CBD Freeze Roll-Ons, CBD capsules, delicious all-natural CBD gummies, and CBD tinctures, vapes and transdermal patches.

Made from USA-grown CBD and other natural ingredients, Neno’s CBD is available to purchase online in all 50 states. These new-to-market wellness products are also available at all Exclusive Brands retail locations with further locations to be announced.

Exclusive Brands’ Chief Development Officer Narmin (“Neno”) Jarrous created Neno’s CBD with a mission to further access for consumers to safe, efficacious CBD products. Jarrous’ passion and experiences using CBD as a safe, gentle, all-natural remedy inspired her to create a product line that embodies those key qualities.

“The Neno’s Naturals CBD line has a personal story line behind it, and it’s purposefully designed to be widely available for consumers seeking the benefits of cannabis without psychoactive properties,” Jarrous said. “What started as a desire to find a solution for my own pain management while continuing to accomplish my goals and meet my day-to-day obligations turned into creating this brand – and through that a real way to help make a difference in people’s lives.”

Neno’s Naturals CBD is Exclusive’s latest brand launch, following the Company’s rollout of Neno’s Naturals, a wellness cannabis brand encompassing both THC- and CBD-infused products in the state of Michigan. Neno’s CBD products are a great choice for those who find the psychoactivity of traditional cannabis products distracting or otherwise unwelcome.

“We’re excited to continue raising the bar for high quality products with the addition of Neno’s Naturals CBD to our brand portfolio,” Jarrous added. “Exclusive has placed tremendous emphasis on innovation and expansion of our product lines, and this is a very significant and exciting milestone for our team that we can now offer a CBD line that can be sold online and shipped across the entire United States.”

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/. Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi and follow Neno’s Naturals at @nenosnaturals.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company with a flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extraction artists in Exclusive Brands’ state of the art lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

858-264-6601

exclusive@cmwmedia.com