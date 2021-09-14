goeasy Ltd. Ranked on the TSX30, Recognizing Canada’s Top Performing Stocks

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced today that the Company has ranked 7th on the TSX30 list. The TSX30 ranks the 30 top-performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Canada’s premier equities market, based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over a three-year period. This is goeasy’s second time ranking on the TSX30 since it was introduced in 2019.



“We are proud to be ranked as a top performing Canadian company, with cumulative three-year dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 327%,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ranking 7th on the TSX over the last 3 years truly demonstrates the strength and resiliency of our business model and spotlights the success of our employees, who regularly go above and beyond to take great care of our customers. As we transition out of the pandemic, our business is also stronger than ever. With an expanding range of products and the most well-capitalized balance sheet in our history, goeasy is in the early stages of our journey to become the largest and best performing lender in our industry.”

The TSX30 is the Toronto Stock Exchange’s flagship annual program, recognizing companies that have sustained excellence over the long term, driving growth in their industries, for their investors, and the Canadian economy. The 30 companies on this year’s list span all sectors and include a cross-section of established and emerging companies.

“Public companies on our world-class Exchanges play a critical role in creating jobs and driving economic activity. Despite challenging times, the 2021 TSX30 and many more of our listed companies across all sectors have continued to lead the way; pursuing adaptive, future-focused business plans and generating growth for their shareholders, industries, and the communities in which they operate,” said Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation and Enterprise Marketing Officer, TMX Group. “On behalf of all of us at TSX, I'd like to congratulate the 2021 TSX30 winners for their achievements and look forward to continuing to work with them to support their future success.”

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,200 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including lease-to-own merchandise, unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, power sports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $6.4 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 75 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy and has raised and donated over $3.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

