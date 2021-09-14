Customer Reviews Place MineralTree as a Leader in G2 Grids® for AP Automation and Enterprise Payment Software

WALTHAM, Maine, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree, an Accounts Payable (AP) and payment automation solution provider, has been ranked as a Market Leader in the Fall 2021 G2 Grids for AP Automation software and Enterprise Payment software. G2.com is the world’s largest tech marketplace with over one million unbiased user reviews.



The G2 report comes as the adoption of AP and payments automation continues to accelerate and more businesses look to take advantage of the substantial operational efficiencies, cost savings, and strengthened supplier relations that come with it. In a recent survey conducted by MineralTree, AP was the number one back-office digitization priority for businesses.

More than three million people visit G2.com each year to read and write authentic reviews about thousands of software products and professional services. Solutions are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on unbiased user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact) and placed into four categories on the G2 Grid. Products in the Market Leader quadrant are rated very highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores. G2 does not allow for paid placement in any of the ratings.

In the AP Automation category, workflows, payments, and analytics were among the highest rated MineralTree product features by users. In the Enterprise Payment category, MineralTree’s AP automation, batch processing and payment scheduling capabilities were among the highest ranked. Users also highlighted MineralTree’s ease of use, ease of administration, and strong customer support in both categories.

MineralTree’s AP and payment automation solutions deliver significant time and cost savings by automating and optimizing the complete invoice-to-pay process. Real-time analytics further enhance finance teams’ visibility and control over their AP processes, spend, and supplier relationships by providing actionable insights. And MineralTree’s direct, two-way integration with the world’s leading ERP systems eliminates the challenges with other AP automation systems and assures fast time to value.

The full G2 profile on MineralTree is available here .

Resources:

MineralTree Solutions

MineralTree State of AP 2021 Report