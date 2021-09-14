Stifel Names David Rubulotta and Brant McDuffie Deputy Co-Heads of Fixed Income Capital Markets

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of David Rubulotta and the promotion of Brant McDuffie as Deputy Co-Heads of Fixed Income Capital Markets. They will report to Eric Needleman, Global Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets.



David Rubulotta joins Stifel from Citigroup, where he most recently headed business development within Citigroup Global Markets’ fixed income division and also led leveraged finance sales. Prior to his time at Citigroup, he held senior roles with Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Rubulotta began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He received an undergraduate degree from Villanova University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

“During his 25 years in the fixed income business, David has developed deep relationships with top institutional investors, financial sponsors, alternative asset managers, pension funds, and endowments while leading diverse teams and working in partnership with some of the sharpest minds in the fixed income universe,” said Mr. Needleman. “Understanding the needs of these clients has enabled him to identify investment trends and adapt the delivery of differentiated products and solutions that enhance accessibility to capital and drive performance. We are thrilled to have David bring that kind of focus to Stifel and our clients.”

Brant McDuffie, currently Head of Rates Sales, Trading and Research in Stifel’s Fixed Income Division, oversees the firm’s institutional fixed income brokerage business serving middle-market depositories, insurance companies, and money managers. He will maintain his current responsibilities while taking on this new role. Mr. McDuffie joined Stifel through its acquisition of Sterne Agee, where he served as Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets. Prior to Sterne Agee, McDuffie was a Director in Interest Rate and Currency Risk Management at Wachovia Bank. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in managerial economics from Hampden-Sydney College.

“Brant has been instrumental in helping grow the fixed income business at Stifel,” added Mr. Needleman. “Amidst challenging market conditions, we have steadily added to our sales effort, trading desks, and research groups, and prioritized the development of value-added products for our clients under Brant’s leadership. I am delighted to recognize his contributions with this well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to working with Brant and David in their new positions.”

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

