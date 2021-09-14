NANOVIBRONIX EXTENDS LINE-UP OF PAIN MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

Elmsford, NY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a healthcare device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced it is launching a new, transdermal gel containing Nano-Cannabidiol (CBD) for the treatment of joint pain and reducing inflammation.

Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix, stated, “Adding CBD gel to our portfolio of products should materially expand our target market to augment our PainShield line of products while creating an additional stream of revenue for our business. Increasingly, CBD products have been shown to provide a short-term solution to pain resolution, coupled with the reparative, long-term mechanisms of action of PainShield. We are working with a licensed, experienced CBD manufacturer to try to bring this product to market by the first quarter 2022 with widespread availability in the U.S. expected by mid-2022. Including a CBD-based product is a natural extension of our pain management lineup, providing consumers with a complementary product for the treatment of pain caused by inflammation and other common ailments such as arthritis. CBD will be a natural add-on to our over-the-counter PainShield product.”

PainShield CBD is a fast-drying gel with functional ingredients including nano particle-cannabidiol (CBD), with a dry feel, to not impede our PainShield transducer. CBD used in this new product will be sourced from High Purity Natural Products, LLC, an FDA-registered manufacturer of hemp and CBD products with operations in the U.S. High Purity’s CBD is manufactured in accordance with cGMP guidelines and encapsulated to increase bioavailability and deliver more therapeutic value per dose compared with non-encapsulated CBD.

About High Purity Natural Products, LLC

High Purity Natural Products, LLC was established in 2017 with a primary focus on servicing the burgeoning hemp and CBD industry. The company was the second hemp license issued in the state of Massachusetts to grow, extract and manufacture CBD products. The license remains in good standing. High Purity also maintains its registration with the U.S. Federal Drug Administration.

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield® and UroShield®, which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

