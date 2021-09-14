Genasys Inc. and Shooter Detection Systems Partner to Provide Multi-Channel Active Shooter Warnings & Enhanced Critical Event Management

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced an integrated technologies partnership with the security industry’s leading gunshot detection provider, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company, for early gunshot detection and real-time alerting of staff, personnel and the public through the Company's unified Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) solution.



Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc., said "The integration of GEM with SDS' Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System enhances our critical event management solution and broadens our addressable enterprise and public safety market applications. Seamless integration with SDS provides a unique, customizable solution for delivering life-safety messages through multiple channels immediately after a gunshot."

Mr. Danforth continued, "The SDS system utilizes advanced acoustic detection software combined with infrared sensors to instantly and accurately detect gunshots. That information is used by GEM to deliver messages with specific 'evacuate' or 'shelter-in-place' instructions to everyone in harm's way via SMS, email, phones, Genasys speaker arrays, and other channels. The GEM/SDS integrated technology also equips first responders and onsite security officers with real-time situational awareness and vital information on gunshot location, shooter movement, and the positions of endangered groups and individuals."

Rich Onofino, Managing Director of SDS, said, "The integration with Genasys provides organizations with a unified, multi-channel critical notification system for active shooter incidents. The Genasys/SDS solution offers several ways to disseminate shot alerts, which is a key component of comprehensive active shooter response plans."

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

About Shooter Detection Systems

With over seven years of experience in the development and delivery of gunshot detection systems to commercial customers, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) company, is a leading provider of patented gunshot detection solutions for schools, government buildings, transportation hubs, entertainment facilities and businesses of various sizes. The company’s Guardian gunshot detection system is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, included in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government’s Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com.

