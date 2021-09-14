Quantum Computing Inc. Empowers Partners to Gain Competitive Leadership in Quantum Computing

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (the “company” or “QCI”) (Nasdaq: QUBT) today announced the QCI Partner Program , giving partners first mover advantage by offering a low risk, high reward path to utilize quantum computing to solve critical optimization problems for their customers. With QCI and Qatalyst™ , program partners offer a seamless bridge to unleash the power of quantum technology for government and business sectors to propel customer value, as they fuel their own financial results.



QCI partners leverage Qatalyst to accelerate their customers’ time-to-quantum results. It’s an ideal solution for customers that require complex optimization to improve decision-making, providing more accurate, diverse results to solve complex business problems. Qatalyst software helps customers explore and benefit from quantum computing right now thanks to no quantum expertise required.

“The QCI Partner Program will help us unleash the power of quantum technology for government and business sectors, driving innovation, better performance and our own increased financial results,” said Marcel Ozinga, CEO of Setmovision . “Quantum computing is the next great opportunity, and challenge, for our clients. QCI and Qatalyst put us at the quantum forefront, leading this transformational shift so that Setmovision’s customers gain competitive advantage and Setmovision drives revenue through Qatalyst sales,” he added.

QCI’s partners can offer customers immediate access to Qatalyst-as-a-service in the cloud featuring classical and quantum computing from IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave via Amazon Braket. Users submit the same problems via API calls across all QPUs and classical systems, offering a seamless bridge to hybrid and quantum solutions with no need for quantum programming. QCI also offers technical training, assistance with Qatalyst optimization problem solving, and sales and marketing support.

“Our partner program dramatically expands our reach and range to customers who are ready to explore the value of quantum computing for their business advantage,” said Robert Liscouski, QCI’s CEO. “Working with partners who are actively exploring quantum computing with their own customers accelerates the growth of Qatalyst’s user base, even as we offer customers a simpler, lower risk and faster path to quantum value. We look forward to working with recognized expert partners such as Setmovision and their clients, and look forward to the innovations that will result.”

For more information about the QCI Partner Program, click here. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing (“Company”), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intends,” “goal,” “objective,” “seek,” “attempt,” “aim to,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Qatalyst™ is the trademark of Quantum Computing Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:

Robert Liscouski, CEO

Quantum Computing, Inc.

+1 (703) 436-2161

Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

+1 (949) 432-7566

Email Contact