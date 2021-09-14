New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Component, By End User Vertical, By Solution, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150636/?utm_source=GNW





Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Service), By End User Vertical (Power and Energy (P&E), Oil & Gas, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Office and Commercial Building (Municipal, University, School, and Hospital System) and Others), By Solution (Carbon Management, Demand Response Management, Utility Billing and Customer Information System, Others), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Europe advanced energy management system market is projected to grow at double digit CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing electricity consumption and growing demand for energy efficiency in end use industries. Furthermore, need for energy management during high electricity demand and shift from conventional fossil fuels to alternate sources is expected to drive the demand for advanced energy management systems in Europe.



Advanced energy management system is a technology, involving conversion of electricity to energy and vice versa based on the demand for electricity.The technology is gaining prominence as it offers cost effective and reliable power for end user industries such as power & energy, IT & telecom and manufacturing, among others.



Additionally, growing need for reducing GHG emissions and reliance on fossil fuels is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in the coming years. Even Paris Agreement or COP 21 was also signed in 2016 for reducing the GHG emission and combat climate change by 2100.



Europe advanced energy management system market is segmented based on component, end user vertical, solution, country, and company. In terms of software which is a sub-segment of component, utility energy management system accounted for the lion’s share in 2020 owing to government initiatives for the introduction of smart grid and declining prices of IoT components.

Leading players in the region are IBM, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, General Electric, Cisco, Eaton Corporation, SAP, Elster Group, Siemens, CA Technologies and Tendril.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of advanced energy management system market.

• To classify and forecast advanced energy management system market based on component, end user vertical, solution, country, and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for advanced energy management system market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in advanced energy management system market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for advanced energy management system platform market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in advanced energy management system market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of energy management system providers across Europe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the energy management system providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the energy management system providers and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of advanced energy management system market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and End User Verticals for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Oil & Gas organizations

• IT Industries

• Business and government organizations associated with Europe advanced energy management system market.

• Research organizations related to the market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as advanced energy management system providers and partners, end user verticals, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe advanced energy management system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Component:

o Hardware

Sensors

Controllers

Displays

Others

o Software

Utility Energy Management System

Industrial Energy Management System

Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management

Residential Energy Management System

Others

o Service

Monitoring & Control

Implementation & Integration

Maintenance

Consulting & Training

• Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By End User Vertical:

o Power and Energy (P&E)

o Oil & Gas

o Telecom and IT

o Manufacturing

o Office and Commercial Building

Municipal

University

School

Hospital System

o Others

• Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Solution:

o Carbon Management

o Demand Response Management

o Utility Billing and Customer Information System

o Others

• Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Country:

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in advanced energy management system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150636/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________