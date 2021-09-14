New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Cloud Computing Market, By Services, By End-Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150633/?utm_source=GNW





Global Distributed Cloud Computing Market, By Services (Data Storage, Networking, Data Security and Others), By End-Use (BFSI, IT & ITeS, Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare, Retail and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global distributed cloud computing market is expected to witness impressive growth with a double-digit CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026.Due to the rise in the generation of large amounts of data by various sources, organizations are in dire need of low-cost data backup along with the facility of safety and data security options.



High penetration of internet services and the proliferation of smart devices are expected to influence the distributed cloud computing market growth.The growing use of mobile technologies is generating large volumes of data and creating the need for adoption of efficient data management strategies.



The distributed cloud computing shifts the centralized model of public cloud services to cloud computing technology thereby offering numerous benefits to the organizations, which is expected to pave the way for the distributed cloud computing market growth.The rise in cyberattacks and the concerns about data security and privacy is generating the need for the adoption of high-end security measures with an option for easy data sharing, which is fueling the demand for distributed cloud computing technology in organizations.



An increase in the initiatives taken by the leading authorities for adoption of digitization across various industry verticals to increase the transparency in the system and workflow and improve the efficiency and performance of the systems is boosting the demand for implementation of distributed cloud computing technology in industries.

Global distributed cloud computing market is segmented into services, end-use, regional distribution, and company.Based on the regional analysis, the North America region is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2022-2026.



The presence of major market players in the region and the high adoption rate of advanced technologies is driving the growth of the market in this region. The high demand for cloud services across various industry verticals and the presence of skilled professionals are expected to fuel the market growth in the next five years.

The major players operating in the global distributed cloud computing market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., VMWare, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Alibaba Cloud, SAP SE, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



