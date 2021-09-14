Konica Minolta Launches AccurioPress C7100 series

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class printing technology, is pleased to introduce the AccurioPress C7100 series, digital colour presses packed with innovative technologies to create more profitable business opportunities. From intelligent automation and enhanced finishing to flawless quality, advanced capabilities and exceptional durability, customers have the power to grow their businesses through a press that works smarter.



The new AccurioPress C7100 model runs at 100 pages per minute (ppm) with the AccurioPress C7090 at 90ppm. With a focus on optimizing performance, offering new and advanced print products, and growing the entire business, the AccurioPress C7100 series serves more customers and completes more jobs with innovative technologies that power success.

"We are excited to launch the highly anticipated successors to the impressive AccurioPress C6100 Series, providing a complete package of stability, dependability, and productivity", said Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. "True to the Konica Minolta mission, these new agile models aim at supporting our clients' transformation with new revenue stream opportunities"

Flawless Quality

Konica Minolta’s latest Simitri V toner is eco-friendly and formulated for performance. Fast melting, energy efficient and low maintenance, it reproduces superb quality on a wider range of media up to 400 g/m2. Combined with an output resolution of 3,600 dpi equivalent x 2,400 dpi, outstanding results are achieved from even the longest print runs.

Advanced Capabilities

With auto-duplex banners up to 900mm (35.4”) and the flexibility to handle embossed and textured media, handling of the machines is so simple that the most complex projects can be run by a single operator.

Intelligent Automation

By instantly detecting the precise stock being used, the optional Intelligent Media Sensor IM-101 significantly reduces production time. At the same time, the optional IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Care Unit ensures perfectly consistent colour quality and front-to-back registration on every print in real time. With no recalibrations or inspections mid-run, users benefit from printing image data now directly comparable with scanning data from IQ-501 with real time variable data print (VDP) inspection. It can be inspected for changes in text and images with real time colour and registration adjustment.

Enhanced Finishing

As with the entire AccurioPress portfolio, a wide range of finishing and other functions are offered, in addition to booklet-making, stapling, perfect binding and wire binding. Konica Minolta’s TU-510, the world’s first inline cutting finisher, successfully introduced with the C14000 high-volume production printer, is available for the AccurioPress C7100 Series. The TU-510 is a four-edge trimmer and creaser that allows full-bleed finishing support for long sheets, booklets, direct mail and dedicated business card cutting options.

Exceptional Durability

Reliability drives profitability. Among the new technologies built into the engine are a more durable lubricated drum, double corona wires with automatic cleaning, an optimized paper transport solution and a double swing registration system for improved paper compatibility and feeding accuracy.

The AccurioPress C7100 Series is designed to support a highly responsive print room environment where customers rethink agility and offers a choice of different controller front ends from EFI, CREO and Konica Minolta’s own offering to perfectly match customer requirements.

Helping customers to expand and streamline businesses

These new models support Konica Minolta’s mission to assist with the transformation of its clients’ companies by sector and industry, predicting potential challenges and creating solutions together. The devices make a powerful impression, with many simply efficient capabilities, ultimately helping customers to expand and streamline their business.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

