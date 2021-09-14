CampDoc Becomes a Daxko Certified Partner with Seamless Integration for YMCAs and JCCs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampDoc, the leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) system for camps , has partnered with Daxko to provide member-based organizations like YMCAs and JCCs with an integration between the two platforms.



“We are thrilled to become a Daxko certified partner and help keep youth-related programs safe and compliant,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of CampDoc. “Our EHR provides programs with an easy way to reduce risk and keep health and safety in the forefront of operations.”



The CampDoc platform provides organizations with instant access to vital information for its participants and staff. CampDoc can be customized to collect basic enrollment data, authorizations, and waivers as well as complex health and medical data. Providers have the ability to track allergies, medications, immunizations as well as record illnesses and injuries electronically. A recent update to CampDoc now gives organizations the ability to complete COVID-19 prescreening and contact tracing for their participants and staff.



The integration features automatic account provisioning and daily data synchronization, allowing families to access and update participant information online, without the need to manually export data from Daxko.

“I am beyond excited that CampDoc and Daxko have teamed up to enhance the customer experience,” said Aaron Greenberg, CEO of the Jewish Day Camp Network. “With this new integration, everyone wins: camp families and camp administrators!”

CampDoc is the most comprehensive solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away at camp, trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states.



JCCs, YMCAs, and other organizations using Daxko should visit www.campdoc.com/daxko or contact CampDoc for more information.

About CampDoc

CampDoc, a division of DocNetwork, is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize safety in local camp communities. A collaborative effort between camp doctors, nurses and camp directors, CampDoc helps summer camps manage health forms, allergies, medications, and illness and injury tracking. CampDoc also offers online registration, travel and emergency medical protection, emergency text message alerts, discounted camp medical supplies, one-way parent emails, check-in and attendance, and COVID-19 screening tools. For more information about CampDoc and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com or call 734-636-1000.