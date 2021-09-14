New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Component, By Hardware, By Software, By Device Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150632/?utm_source=GNW





Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Hardware (Sensors (Accelerometer, Proximity Sensors, Others), Processors & ICs, Display and Projector, Position Tracker, Cameras, Others), By Software (Software Development Kits, Cloud-Based Services), By Device Type (AR Devices (Head Mounted Display, Handheld Devices), VR Devices (Head Mounted Display, Gesture Tracking Devices, Projectors & Display Walls)), By Application (Patient Care Management, Medical Training, Surgery Planning, Pharmacy Management, Others), By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Centers, Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Labs), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026



Global AR-VR in healthcare market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026.Healthcare institutions are adopting AR-VR technology to enhance data analytics and provide quality treatment to patients.



The use of AR-VR technology is aiding healthcare education institutions to provide effective medical training without involving the dead human body.Doctors, surgeons, and medical students can learn to provide treatment to patients and can perform complex surgeries without the risk of making any mistakes while surgery.



Healthcare institutions are using virtual reality technology to enable robotic surgeons to perform high-precision operations.The growing demand for physical therapy by using virtual reality technology aids the patients to overcome the high level of pain and anxiety during the treatment and thereby ensures faster recovery.



High-end investments by the market players for the development of the healthcare infrastructure and to discover innovative ways to deliver quality services to the patients are expected to boost the demand for AR-VR in healthcare market in the next five years. Favorable government policies and schemes to make healthcare services affordable for patients by providing financial assistance to patients in form of reimbursements and income tax rebates are expected to fuel the market growth.

Global AR-VR in healthcare market is segmented into component, device type, application, end-use, regional distribution, and company.Based on the regional analysis, North America is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2022-2026.



Presence of major market players in the region and the use of advanced technologies and practice while providing treatment to patients is accelerating the growth of the market in the region. The allocation of huge funds for the development of healthcare services and supportive government policies promoting the healthcare services is further boosting the market demand.

The major players operating in the global AR-VR in healthcare market are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Psico Smart Apps, S.L, Medical Realities Ltd., Samsung Electronics, Firsthand Technology, Inc., Augmedics Ltd, 3D Systems, Inc., HTC Corporation, Siemens AG, Atheer, Inc., MindMaze, Inc., EchoPixel, Inc., Osso VR, Inc, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global AR-VR in healthcare market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global AR-VR in healthcare market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global AR-VR in healthcare market based on component, device type, application, end use, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global AR-VR in healthcare.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global AR-VR in healthcare market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global AR-VR in healthcare market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• AR-VR in Healthcare service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to AR-VR in healthcare market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global AR-VR in healthcare market.



