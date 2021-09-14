STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate

Adoption of Cellular Technology in Embedded Applications

STM32 MCU, Motion and Temperature Sensor, STSAFE-A Secure Element and other products contribute to unique, highly secure, power-efficient embeddable cellular device-to-cloud data pump

Beverly, MA and Geneva, Switzerland, September 14, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Blues Wireless, a telecoms equipment supplier putting people and businesses in touch with their physical assets by unlocking the vast potential of cellular IoT, have disclosed the use of a quintet of ST products in Blues Wireless’ Notecard, a system-on-module (SOM) solution that accelerates development of cellular IoT solutions for connected assets at very low cost.

The Blues Wireless Notecard builds on a high-performance, ultra-low-power STM32L4R5 microcontroller (MCU), an STSAFE-A Secure Element for state-of-the-art key management and device security, and an LIS2DTW12 for temperature sensing, motion, and power-optimized location awareness. Around the ST products, the Notecard wraps pre-paid embedded cellular data service, secure communications, and an innovative development model that dramatically reduces the time from concept-to-deployment for a broad range of cloud-connected IoT applications.

“Businesses are on a mission to accelerate digital transformation of their processes and one huge area of investment is connecting distributed physical assets. The Notecard from Blues Wireless is designed with the developers of these solutions in mind,” said Mobeen Khan, Chief Operating Officer at Blues Wireless. “Building with ST’s breadth of products, we have been able to develop this ultimate accelerator for IoT solutions which reduces the complexity and cost of IoT solutions by 10X.”

“Up to now, the adoption of cellular connectivity for IoT devices has had two significant roadblocks. The first has been the challenge of building and securely connecting the pipes between the application and the cellular networks and the second has been the complications and expense of the various network providers,” said Loris Valenti, Vice President Microcontroller and Digital Product Group Americas, STMicroelectronics. “Blues Wireless has built a unique solution starting from the extraordinary value of ST’s Control, Security, Sensing, and Protection portfolio, that passes that amazing value on to their customers.”

Notecards are available directly from Blues Wireless, starting at $49, and are available for LTE Cat-1, LTE Cat-M, NB-IoT, and GSM carrier networks worldwide.

STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office. Notecard is a registered trademark of Blues Wireless Inc.

About Blues Wireless



Founded in 2019, Blues Wireless is the creator of Notecard, the fastest and most cost-effective way to add wireless connectivity to any product. Notecard is a highly secure system on a module (SoM) with embedded 10-year global connectivity that allows any developer to send data from remote assets using JSON and two-lines of code. The data is routed to the cloud applications of customers' choice, again using simple JSON and REST. Blues's customers represent leading and innovative companies spanning agriculture, automotive, construction, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing, retail, supply chain & cold chain, transportation, and logistics. Use cases range from simple tracking and remote monitoring to edge analytics and remote control. Blues is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Please connect with us at hello@blues.com or visit blues.io for more information.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For Press Information Contact:



Michael Markowitz

Director Technical Media Relations

STMicroelectronics

Tel: +1 781 591 0354

Email: michael.markowitz@st.com

Dan Wilson

Marketing Lead

Blues Wireless

Email: dwilson@blues.com



Attachments