English Finnish



SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions



SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nordström, Niklas

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20210914150050_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 2.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 198 Unit price: 2.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 787 Unit price: 2.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.47 EUR

(2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 2.47 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 800 Volume weighted average price: 2.47 EUR





For further information, please contact:



Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.co