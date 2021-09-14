EnviroKlenz Air Purifiers Create Safer Air Quality within Bergman Academy’s Classrooms

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroKlenz, a leading innovator for indoor air quality solutions, is aiding in the safe return of Bergman Academy, an independent school located in Des Moines, Iowa, by installing its air purifiers in the school’s classrooms, activity rooms and common areas.



Bergman Academy has provided quality education to students for the past 30 years, with a current enrollment of 300 children for the returning Fall semester. Ventilation is a top priority within mitigation strategies of schools nationwide, and Bergman Academy is no exception; the school’s immense dedication to delivering the upmost quality environment to its students and teachers has led the Head of School, Christie Stover, to search for the best technology for providing clean air amidst risks of airborne illness transmission.

“Our environment is one of the most significant things that we can control, and we know that we need to use a layered strategy for enhanced air quality,” said Stover, expressing how grateful she was for adding the investment of EnviroKlenz Air System Pluses to the school’s ventilation standards for classrooms and common areas. “Knowing that the EnviroKlenz technology is so powerful gives me a great deal of confidence that our environment is as safe and healthy as it can be.”

With dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases in children following the return to school in August, paired with disadvantages like ineligibility for vaccination in children 12 years and younger, creating a cleaner air space when dealing with the risk of airborne infection is a crucial component for safe operations.

“Maintaining proper ventilation and good indoor air quality are vital in keeping school buildings healthy and operating as energy efficiently as possible,” says ASHRAE’s President, Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E.

Stover kept this urgency for better air quality in mind when choosing the EnviroKlenz Air System Plus to protect her school, stating: “It is exponentially impactful for our teachers and students, understanding the technology in the EnviroKlenz air purifiers, to be able to have cleaner air.”

The EnviroKlenz® Air System Plus uses a multi-stage filtration system, including HEPA, UVC and its patented earth mineral Air Cartridge, that is proven and validated by third-party lab testing to capture and destroy 99.9% of viruses, bacteria and other airborne toxins. The Air System Plus does not release anything back into the environment, making it completely safe to operate around children so it can effectively improve overall air quality in any setting.

Bergman Academy agreed to participate in a live case study with EnviroKlenz to assess the effectiveness of the Air System Plus at reducing particulate matter within the school’s air space. Measuring particulates of 2.5 microns in size (PM2.5), a representative size to most viruses – including COVID-19, the Air System Plus was able to maintain air quality at a safe level below the EPA national standard and reduce PM2.5 significantly during operating hours.

The installation of the Air System Plus in classrooms of Bergman Academy holds a local connection to EnviroKlenz, as one of its own production facilities is located in Hiawatha, Iowa. This brings EnviroKlenz’s production and implementation of premier air purification solutions full circle as Bergman Academy sets the standards for air quality considerations among the educational community.

These safety efforts also present longevity in Bergman Academy’s approach, as Stover states: “It’s not just the return to school from COVID, but actually keeping students as safe as possible from all other types of airborne illnesses is something we want to be sure we can mitigate.”

For further information on indoor air quality solutions for returning schools and educational facilities, click here.

EnviroKlenz®

EnviroKlenz is a leading indoor air quality company that makes various air purifier models, including EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System and EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus. Its patented earth mineral technology was developed over two decades by research scientists and was originally designed for use by the US military to destroy chemical warfare and toxic industry chemicals. EnviroKlenz’s air purifiers use safe earth minerals to capture and destroy airborne toxic and noxious gases, particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses and other allergy triggers. Since no abrasive chemicals, masking agents or toxic fillers are used, EnviroKlenz’s products are safe for the environment and to use around family and pets. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®. For more information, visit www.enviroklenz.com.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for EnviroKlenz

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102 ext. 233