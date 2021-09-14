REDAVID® Launches Blonde Therapy® Blonde Care and Customizable Toning System

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REDAVID® Salon Products, LTD., creators of luxury naturally derived haircare products for the professional beauty industry, have launched Blonde Therapy®, a three-step system for clients to use at home for the daily care of blonde and highlighted hair. This shampoo, conditioner and leave-in treatment and toner, offers clients a chemical-free customizable daily toning experience while neutralizing brassiness that leaves hair in better condition than it found it.

"Blonde care solutions have been largely unchanged for a while now, and instead of launching yet another blue- or purple-tinted shampoo or conditioner, we wanted to redefine what a client can do at home," said Marco Redavid, REDAVID® President. "The biggest challenge for highlighted blondes is brassiness and managing unwanted warmth that returns over time. We created a three-step system that they can use every day as well as customize how much of that warmth they want to neutralize on any given day."

"They start with one pump of each to start and they go from there," said Leonardo Redavid, REDAVID® Founder. "Since this is a rinse-out system, they can't harm the highlights and blonde work done in the salon. This really gives someone at home new ways to express how cool of a blonde they want to be in between services. The response has been amazing from salons."

Blonde Therapy® Shampoo, Conditioner and Dual Therapy leave-in toner and treatment are 100% vegan and made with 90% natural/naturally derived ingredients. Free of parabens, sulfates, and gluten, they feature a violet pigment complex and are Fair Trade Certified. Orchid Oil's unique moisture balancing properties improve hair elasticity and suppleness, while REDAVID's exclusive Dynagen-R™ Complex builds internal strength, increasing body and fullness. Its formula utilizes the latest advances in cosmetic science with nature's best ingredients for blonde and highlighted hair: orchid & coconut oils, shea butter, hemp seed oil and healing herbs such as rosemary and ginseng.

The Step 3 Blonde Dual Therapy® is a unique concept and introduces a new blonde care step for clients at home that delivers surprising results in minutes. The temporary leave-in toning treatment features a two-part pump dispensing system with a Tone & Repair Complex on the left and a Shine Enhancing Complex on the right. Always applied to toweled dry but still wet hair, it requires heat from a few minutes of blow-drying to set in and simply rinses out.

Blonde Therapy® Shampoo, 8.4 fl.oz. retails at $28.00 US / $32.00 CAN

Blonde Therapy® Shampoo, 33.8 fl. oz. retails at $60.00 US / $72.00 CAN

Blonde Therapy® Conditioner 8.4 fl.oz. retails at $28.00 US / $32.00 CAN

Blonde Therapy® Conditioner 33.8 fl. oz. retails at $60.00 US / $72.00 CAN

Blonde Dual Therapy® 3.3 fl. oz. retails at $50.00 US / $55.00 CAN

Blonde Therapy products are sold individually and will be available for salon professionals through Beauty Systems Group, Armstrong McCall and other authorized distributors throughout North America. To find a distributor near you, visit: https://www.redavidprofessional.com/find-a-distributor/

For more information, visit www.redavidprofessional.com







