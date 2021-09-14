Veritext Legal Solutions Acquires Reportex in British Columbia Expanding Footprint across Canada

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has acquired Reportex and its family of brands in British Columbia, Canada. With this latest acquisition, Veritext will offer innovative and advanced litigation solutions across North America.



As part of the acquisition of Reportex in Vancouver, Veritext also acquired United Reporting in Vancouver and Kamloops Reporting Services in Kamloops. Both companies, along with All-Star in New Westminster and Island Reporting in Victoria (which were recently acquired by Reportex), will be integrated into the Veritext family as part of Reportex, making up the British Columbia arm of Veritext. Together, they will collaborate with existing Veritext reporting firms – Neesons in Toronto, Royal Reporting in Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon, ACE Reporting in Edmonton and Amicus Reporting Group in Calgary – to provide national coverage, expert remote services and innovative litigation technology throughout Canada.

Founded in 1983 and acquired by Christy Pratt in 2006, Reportex has evolved into a legal solutions leader in British Columbia, designing, implementing and facilitating the first fully electronic trial in Vancouver.

“Our commitment to excellence, innovation and uncompromising client service has been our focus for over 38 years. Partnering with Veritext was an easy decision and a natural progression as we share the same goals. I am confident that together we will continue to shape the future of legal solutions in Canada,” states Pratt. “We are committed to best-in-class service, and under the Veritext umbrella we will now be able to offer reporting, transcription and integrated virtual services not just in BC but also across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. And our cross-border clients will now have access to the same leading-edge services throughout the United States.”

“By partnering with Reportex we are able to offer unparalleled legal solutions across Canada,” states Nancy Josephs, CEO of Veritext. “Because of this acquisition, our clients will have access to the industry’s most cutting-edge legal services, including a supportive and integrated network of court reporting professionals and legal technology solutions across North America. We look forward to what the future will bring.”

With this acquisition, the companies plan to continue their shared commitment to promote, strengthen and advance the profession of captioning and court reporting across multiple avenues of advocacy. This includes the mutual support of the captioning and court reporting students at NAIT, through annual student bursaries, as well as supporting growth of the online captioning and court reporting program.

Terms of the deals have not been disclosed.

For more information on Veritext go to www.veritext.com.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

About Reportex

Reportex is a best-in-class court reporting agency based in Vancouver, Canada. Founded nearly four decades ago, Reportex – and its family of brands including All-Star in New Westminster, Island in Victoria and Kamloops in Kamloops – has been dedicated to serving the Vancouver legal market with expert court reporting and transcription services. Reportex received the Canadian Lawyer Magazine Readers’ Choice award for top court reporting and deposition services in 2019 and 2020.

The Reportex team joins the Veritext family in Canada, which includes Neesons in Toronto, Royal Reporting in Regina, ACE Reporting in Edmonton and Amicus in Calgary.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753