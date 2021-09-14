WeTransfer Unveils Teams, Raises File Transfer Limit to 200GB for Pro Subscribers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTransfer , the leading provider of tools to streamline the creative process, today unveiled Teams, a seamless way for subscribers and their colleagues to collaborate within WeTransfer. Coupled with an increased file transfer limit to 200GB, more creative professionals can share, iterate and present their ideas than ever before.



“The most requested features from the WeTransfer community have been to send larger files and collaborate with team members from one account,” said Alexandar Vassilev, Chief Product and Technology Officer. “This is our direct response. Teams enables Pro subscribers to spend less time toggling between different communication and productivity platforms and to share content effectively while working as part of a team. The drastic increase in file transfer limit means that creatives can share their ideas without compromising file quality or integrity of their vision.”

With the rise of remote working, it’s become more important than ever for teams to be in sync with one another, especially for the delivery of creative ideas. Teams solves this issue by providing a central source of truth to keep teams on the same page. Key highlights include:

A shared transfer overview so everyone knows who has communicated with a client and what’s being handed off to them

Team branding using a custom team URL, shared wallpapers, shared email branding, and branded transfers

Team accounts can send and receive transfers up to 200 GB. Each team member adds an additional 1TB of storage to the team, allowing for more space to store transfers



These new features allow flexibility for freelancers who work across different time zones and with different teams. Access is also extended to WeTransfer tools Collect and Paste so that users can collaborate more effectively wherever ideas live.

WeTransfer’s new transfer limit allows creators to share their final products without compromise or compression. That means 3D renders of a dream event space or a 4K video edit of next season’s campaign can be shared without sacrificing quality, providing a clear vision for clients on the receiving end.

“The way creative professionals work is changing,’” said Vassilev. “We’re listening to our community and shaping our products to help them collaborate with their teams and share their big ideas seamlessly.”

Both Teams and the increased file-sharing capabilities are now available to all WeTransfer Pro users - upgrade your subscription here .