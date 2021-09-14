Wendover Housing Partners Welcomes First Residents to Atlanta’s Hartland Station

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendover Housing Partners, one of the Southeast’s premier affordable housing developers, today announces the opening of Hartland Station, a new mixed-income community in Atlanta. The new community helps address the need for more affordable housing options in the area.



This new property showcases Wendover’s commitment to building affordable communities while still providing high-quality amenities. Located south of downtown Atlanta at 2040 Fleet St. SW, Hartland Station features 131 one, two and three-bedroom units, with rents starting at $ 861 a month. Community amenities include a business center, fitness center, activity room with kitchen, splash pad and playground for residents to enjoy.

“This new community in Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood will serve as an important fixture to help revitalize the area,” said Jonathan L. Wolf, CEO and founder of Wendover Housing Partners. “Our goal is to build communities that residents are proud to call home. Hartland Station is just another example of our commitment to providing much needed housing options that foster a sense of community.”

Like metropolitan areas across the country, Atlanta is experiencing a shortage of affordable housing options. According to a recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Atlanta is the 17th-worst metropolitan area in the U.S. when it comes to challenges facing extremely low income (ELI) renters, with just 29 affordable/available homes per 100 ELI renters. It also ranks as the 16th-worst metropolitan area in the U.S. when it comes to the greatest percentage of ELI renter households with severe cost burdens (77%).

“Hartland Station helps address the need for more affordable housing, and it provides legacy residents with a new option to stay in a neighborhood that they know and love,” Wolf added.

Hartland Station was financed in part by a $945,515 Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, $18.8 million in tax-exempt bonds, $1.5 million Housing Opportunity Bonds from Invest Atlanta and $1.3 million in grant funding from the Metropolitan Parkway tax allocation district. The total cost of the project was $28 million.

Design services for Hartland Station were provided by Slocum Platts Architects, interior design provided by Palmetto Interiors, and Roger B. Kennedy Construction is the general contractor.

For more information about Hartland Station, call 404-474-1180 or visit hartlandstation.com.

For additional information about Wendover Housing Partners, visit www.wendovergroup.com.

About Wendover Housing Partners

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Wendover Housing Partners, LLC is a privately held real estate development, investment and management company founded in 1995. As one of the Southeast’s premier housing companies, Wendover specializes in the development of single and multi-family homes, apartment communities, senior communities, and transit-oriented development. Wendover’s expansive portfolio of affordable and mixed-income developments demonstrates the company’s success in creating housing opportunities in a variety of economically and socially diverse neighborhoods. www.wendovergroup.com

