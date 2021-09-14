Archer Adds John Lehner to its Board of Directors

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer, a technology-enabled service provider to the investment management industry, today announced that John Lehner, an industry-leading technology and operations executive, has been appointed as a member of its Board of Directors (the “Board”).



“With a long, successful track record growing financial technology businesses, John has spent his entire career developing innovative, technology-focused solutions that have driven the industry forward,” said Bryan J. Dori, President and CEO of Archer. “His customer-first mindset complements our existing board and management team. We are thrilled to have John join our board and look forward to working with him to find new ways to help our clients grow and expand.”

Mr. Lehner has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services technology industry with a unique background spanning both the buy and sell-side. He has spent the last two decades successfully building and transforming global businesses for Fortune 500 companies in the banking and asset servicing industry, including State Street Investment Manager Services, BNY Mellon Technology Solutions and Eagle Investment Systems. Mr. Lehner will leverage his significant expertise with global financial services products, technology and services in his position on Archer’s Board of Directors.

“For more than 20 years, Archer has consistently innovated to meet the evolving needs of investment managers,” Lehner said. “This dedication to developing thoughtful solutions, while keeping client service at the core, has driven growth as more investment managers turn to operations and technology outsourcing partners. I’m excited to join Bryan and the rest of Archer’s leadership team as we continue to find new solutions to the industry’s most pressing needs.”

