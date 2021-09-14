Minitab Launches New Healthcare Module for Minitab Statistical Software

State College, PA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement, announced the launch of a new Healthcare Module for Minitab Statistical Software. This new module helps all types of healthcare organizations leverage the power of data analysis to improve patient care, patient outcomes, and their overall operations.



Unlike other healthcare solutions that simply monitor key performance indicators,

Minitab’s Healthcare Module helps deliver improvements and measure success. Using step-by-step guidance to help users analyze their data, Minitab helps help organizations lower patient wait times, improve utilization of resources, manage costs, reduce adverse events, and measure patient and employee satisfaction. Using the power of predictive analytics, Minitab can also help predict critical statistics like readmission rates, lengths of stay, and even insurance claim denials.



Minitab also offers additional solutions, like Minitab Connect™, Minitab Workspace®, and Minitab Engage™, to help with everything from connecting data and alerting providers to mapping out better processes, monitoring key indicators, and implementing changes to better the efficiency of the organization.



Jeffrey T. Slovin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped healthcare organizations analyze patient outcomes and operational inefficiencies to drive improvements in patient care and financial metrics. Our new Healthcare Module makes performing data analysis better, faster, and easier in healthcare settings to deliver a better patient experience, more predictable results and improved operations of the facilities.”