Local Express Launches Kiosk Service to Provide Independent Retailers With In-Store Data-Driven Customer Engagement

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Express , an eCommerce solution designed for independent grocery stores, enterprises, and food retailers, today announces the launch of a new in-store kiosk service . With this innovative offering, Local Express' kiosk self-serve app can be integrated into retailers' in-store POS systems, allowing customers to complete online orders directly in-store and save time.

The kiosks are an extension of Local Express' omnichannel offering and can be fully integrated with retailers' existing Local Express online store and in-house point of sale (POS) system. With this new service, customers can complete their purchases and save time. The kiosk stations minimize waiting time and free up precious hours for busy staff. Food and beverage retailers can benefit from higher productivity and less pressure on labor.

Local Express' kiosk offering is agnostic to kiosk hardware, meaning the app can run on an inexpensive tablet or be implemented across a store's existing kiosk framework. Ordering via kiosk allows customers to self-serve orders, customize their order with various options offered by the store, pay online and select delivery options if applicable. The Local Express kiosk solution can also integrate a cloud printer to print deli-counter style "ticket stubs" when needed.

This new kiosk solution can help grocers reduce queues in the deli department or at the meat counter, increase customer satisfaction through shorter waiting times and help retailers struggling with labor shortages.

"At Local Express, we strive to be a technology leader providing practical and cost-effective solutions to support our customers in the grocery segment and across the Food & Beverage industry, "said Bagrat Safaryan , CEO and founder of Local Express. "With this off-the-shelf hardware, stores can quickly 'pop up' kiosk stations and alleviate immediate problems such as labor shortage. Overall, the aim is to achieve higher customer satisfaction."

"The kiosk stations are a great way for us to provide additional ordering options for our customers," explained Robert Agajanian, General Manager at Big Square, one of Local Express' clients. "There are often long queues in our popular hot food department and also in our meat department, for which we are famous. The kiosks allow customers to express their wishes which saves time and keeps the queues short."

For more information, please visit localexpress.io/kiosk .

About Local Express:

Local Express is a SaaS vertical for the Food and Beverage (F&B) industry that specializes in providing eCommerce solutions to independent retailers and enterprises seeking digital transformation. The branded service allows brick-and-mortar companies to own their entire eCommerce offering end-to-end, from purchase to delivery. This includes full POS integration, inventory category management, real-time data analytics reporting tools, and total customization of the look-and-feel of their own branded online storefront.

CONTACT

Jacob Crompton

1-646-480-0356

jacob@publicize.co

Press Kit

Related Images











Image 1: Local Express logo





Local Express logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment