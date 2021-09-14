AMIH’s EPIQ MD Launches Its Online Healthcare Platform Providing Affordable Primary Medical and Mental Health Care, Wellness Programs, Discount Prescriptions and More

Designed to Serve the Estimated 80+ Million Combined Uninsured and Underinsured Americans, EPIQ MD Aims to Transform the US Healthcare Landscape

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, today announced its subsidiary EPIQ MD, Inc., has launched its online healthcare platform bringing its comprehensive suite of telemedicine services to the estimated more than 80 million Americans who are uninsured, or underserved by traditional health insurance.

These services include primary medical and mental health care, preventative health and wellness programs, medical advocacy, discounted prescriptions and much more. EPIQ MD has the advantage of having been conceived and developed as a low-cost digital telemedicine company -- not a digital extension of a traditional brick & mortar HMO trying to lower their fixed cost of delivery. EPIQ MD was designed to offer low-priced, high-value services to fill the largest gaps in the US healthcare system with its entry into the estimated $36.6 billion North American telemedicine marketplace.

Why EPIQ MD

Jacob Cohen, AMIH Chief Executive Officer, said, “Research shows that 21% of American “insured” adults had such high out-of-pocket costs or deductibles relative to their income that they were effectively underinsured. Over one-third of adults report skipping prescriptions, or necessary medical tests, or not seeing a doctor when sick. We believe that is unacceptable, and EPIQ MD is determined to transform and offer the marketplace basic medical and mental health services with plans as low as $29.95 per month.”

Experts report American Medical Association and Wellness Council of America research that, “Nearly 75% of all doctors, urgent care, and ER visits “are either unnecessary or could be handled safely and effectively over the phone or video.”

Even under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), many uninsured people cite the high cost of insurance as the main reason they lack coverage. EPIQ MD’s unique business model is designed to deliver many of the most commonly needed medical services, primary care, and a full suite of related services, that we believe are out of reach for most uninsured as well as the millions of middle-class families with traditional medical insurance plans carrying exorbitant deductibles.

EPIQ MD offers a subscriber-based model designed to be affordable for everyone, with service options starting at $29.95 per month and up to $49.95 for larger families. It strives to be the all-in-one leading healthcare service provider for many millions of underserved Americans.

“People understand the number of persons who are uninsured and receive no or minimal healthcare, but what is commonly overlooked is how half of the 43 percent of “uninsured or underinsured” Americans – or one quarter of all “insured” Americans – still cannot afford adequate health care,” Mr. Cohen added “This is why we created EPIQ MD… to bridge that gap.”

As of today, Dallas-based EPIQ MD is active and is planned to be marketed in Texas, Alaska, Georgia and Illinois, covering an estimated 53.8 million residents or over 16% of the US population. To ensure the highest quality control, it plans to scale up its full-service coverage incrementally to all 50 U.S. states by year-end 2022.

EPIQ MD’s services can be accessed at its website; www.epiqmd.com, by email at enroll@epiqmd.com or by calling into its call center at 1-(844)-8-EPIQ MD, or 844-837-4763. Get all of the latest news and developments by following EPIQ MD on social media outlets: Facebook, Instagram or Linked-In.

The Facts About Uninsured, and Underinsured Health Care Coverage

According to a November 6, 2020, Kaiser Family Foundation report entitled “Key Facts about the Uninsured Population”, most uninsured people have at least one worker in the family and in 2019, 73.7% of uninsured nonelderly adults said they were uninsured because coverage is not affordable.

The 2020 Commonwealth Fund Biennial US Health Insurance Survey (entitled, “U.S. Health Insurance Coverage in 2020: A Looming Crisis in Affordability”), reported that in the first half of 2020, 43.4% of adults were inadequately insured, which group is made up of uninsured (12.5%), insured but had a coverage gap (9.5%), or insured continuously but had such high out-of-pocket costs or deductibles relative to their income that they were effectively underinsured (21.3%). That report also found that more than one-third (35%) of all adults reported at least one cost-related problem getting needed health care in the past year including not filling a prescription; skipping a recommended test, treatment, or follow-up visit; not going to a doctor when sick.

About EPIQ MD, Inc.

EPIQ MD believes that everyone deserves to live an epic life. It is the convergence of primary medical and mental health care, preventative care and wellness programs - on one digital platform, in a single offering. Conceived as a digital telemedicine-based business from the start, its core mission is to bring these services and knowledge to the 80 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured. Its telemedicine platform provides services such as: primary care, medical advocacy, ask a medical expert, mental health services, discounted diagnostic lab services, prescription discount program, nutritional planning and much more. EPIQ MD is a subsidiary of American International Holdings Corp. (AMIH).

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager of diversified, synergistic health and wellness businesses. Today, the AMIH portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, affordable subscriber-based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions and wellness related assets such as mental & behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform. AMIH markets its various services through direct-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution channels. AMIH’s focus is on bringing to market technologies and solutions that advance the quality of life for the global community.

