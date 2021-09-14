Weistek Announces Kickstarter Launch of Weistek L6, A Next-Gen 2K SLA 3D Printer for the Home

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D printing innovators Weistek announced the launch of a next-generation 3D printing solution specially designed for ease of use, speed and accuracy. With 60mm/h printing speed, 2K LCD screen and unique disposable resin tank, Weistek provides a fast, affordable and eco-friendly 3D printing experience for everyone. Weistek L6 is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/192159264/weistek-the-most-affordable-2k-monochrome-sla-3d-printer

3D printing technology has revolutionized art, industry and business, giving hobbyists and professionals alike the ability to quickly create virtually anything. However, until recently, affordable options for premium printing were scarce and the industrial nature of the devices and steep learning curve made many 3D printers impractical for home use. Now, Weistek has responded with an affordable, intuitive printer with special features that make it easier than ever for users to get started printing quickly and safely at home. Unlike other LCD printers Weistek L6 is designed with a unique disposable resin tank and release film that eliminates messy, toxic, and complicated printer setup and use.

"One of the most daunting challenges for those looking to get started with SLA 3D printing is handling the resin. Most SLA 3D printers require manual filling of the resin vat with material that is toxic and irritating to the skin. Not only that, but the completed prints require washing with chemical solvents. Our goal with L6 was to eliminate this old system and create a safer, more user-friendly way to deal with resin. For L6, we begin with safe, eco-friendly plant-based resins that are non-toxic, odorless, and clean up with water. Then we designed a special disposable resin cartridge that is safe, fast, and easy to handle, making the printing process faster and hassle-free for users. This system simplifies the printing process, eliminates the need for solvents, saves time and boosts efficiency." - Weistek CEO Wenjuan Chen

L6 is simple to use yet powerful enough for professional prints. It uses an ultra-accurate Z-axis Dual Linear Guide-way Structure to achieve 1.25μm resolution and 47μm XY resolution. Together with its 2K Mono LCD, the printing details and precision are greatly improved up to a maximum printing size of 131*83*150mm. The printer is Plug & Play, supports Wi-Fi, TF card and USB connection, and has a 3.5 Inch HD Color Touch Screen that simplifies the printing workflow. Weistek employs an advanced self-developed slicer software: D-Master, which offers intuitive control over intelligent printing settings with less tedious operations. It's easy to use, open source & has greater options for expandability.

Weistek L6, 2K SLA 3D Printer makes 3D printing affordable and more user-friendly than ever before and lets anyone realize their creativity. L6 is available now on Kickstarter with special deals and discounts for early adopters. Learn more: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/192159264/weistek-the-most-affordable-2k-monochrome-sla-3d-printer

