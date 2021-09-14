Oxygen Forensics Adds Multiple Methods to Give Investigators Access to More Data With the Latest Update

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate clients, announced today the release of the latest version to their all-inclusive digital forensic solution, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.0. This update offers several major enhancements, improves data access, allows custom password dictionaries, adds new extraction methods, and introduces a new feature to improve data analysis among multiple extractions.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.0 has introduced a new, but familiar, extraction method. The APK downgrade method gives investigators increased access to app data on unlocked Android devices running Android versions 5-11. As a result, investigators will be able to acquire Android OS backups containing the data from downgraded apps, as well as import them into Oxygen Forensic® Detective for further analysis. This method supports over 45 popular apps, including WhatsApp, Tinder, Instagram, and Facebook.

Investigators also now have the option to create and import custom password dictionaries to use in brute-force attacks with a new module, Passwords Manager. These dictionaries can serve as a supplement to the existing password dictionaries, increasing the chances of success in a brute-force attack.

There is never a shortage of roadblocks when attempting to acquire data from an app or device. Whether it's unknown login credentials, a compatibility issue, or network limitations, it's always beneficial to have alternative methods of acquisition. With this update, Oxygen Forensics enhances Telegram extractions by adding another way to acquire data. By utilizing OxyAgent logical extractions, investigators can now access Telegram data like contacts, chats, channels, calls, and more.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.0 also presents a major breakthrough in data analysis. Investigators can now merge multiple extractions using the "Merge Extractions" tool. This is often necessary when evidence is extracted using several different extraction methods. Whether case evidence is acquired from a SIM card, a backup, a mobile device, a cloud service, or via OxyAgent, it can now be merged and analyzed together.

This update stands out relative to other releases earlier this year with some of the most significant enhancements in terms of extraction capabilities, app support, and data access. We spoke with Oxygen Forensics COO, Lee Reiber, regarding the importance of this release, and he stated "With our continued focus on bringing the most comprehensive and powerful digital solution to the DFIR community to help make this world safer, we again show how Oxygen continues to excel with the most robust feature set in the industry." Oxygen Forensics continues to reach new heights. With the improvements and new features presented in this update, we only have to look forward to what Oxygen Forensics will do next.



The full list of updates can be found here .

Media Contact:

Cristian Rojas

cristian.rojas@oxygen-forensic.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.