Achēv to Host Their Largest Virtual Hiring Event of the Year for Job Seekers in the GTA on September 23

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achēv , a leading charitable organization that delivers employment, newcomer, language and youth services, has announced they will be hosting their largest hiring event of the year through top virtual event platform vFairs . Their Open For Business Job Market on Sept. 23, 2021, will aim to help job seekers and top employers connect through a highly interactive virtual environment in order to fill over 200 job openings.

Achēv's Open For Business Job Market will help job seekers in the Greater Toronto Area find meaningful employment and ensure that employers have the right workforce to succeed. The event will feature a keynote presentation titled "Refuel Your Unstoppable" by Unstoppable Tracy, a Paralympian and corporate consultant with an MBA who has been inducted into Canada's Hall of Fame, received the C-SASIL Lifetime Achievement Award, and featured on ABC, BBC, CBC, Citytv, Global News, NBC, and FOX. She will share her impressive story to help inspire others to embrace possibilities during their most challenging and vulnerable times.

In addition, there will be an employer panel discussion titled "Working in a Post-COVID World," where industry experts examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way employers and employees view the new world of work, how organizations have adapted to the changes, and what they believe will be the "new normal" in the future.

The virtual hiring event is free to all job seekers and will give attendees and employers an immersive way to network and interview for open roles.

"We are excited to host the Achēv Open for Business Job Market, our largest virtual hiring event of the year," said Tonie Chaltas, Chief Executive Officer at Achēv. "This event will connect diverse job seekers in the Greater Toronto Area with leading employers from a variety of industries. Job seekers will be able to discover hundreds of job opportunities, meet with employers one-on-one, present their resumes and participate in on-the-spot interviews. Achēv is fully committed to helping people achieve their employment goals and supporting Canada's post-pandemic economic recovery."

"We look forward to helping Achēv and their clients achieve their goals through the vFairs platform," said Muhammad Younas, vFairs CEO.

Job openings include positions in IT, Banking, Finance, Administration, Human Resources, Education, Retail, Construction, Customer Service, E-Commerce, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Warehousing, Travel and Tourism, Airport Operations, Sales, Project Management, Child Care and more. Participating employers include Architech, Chit Chats, CIBC, Citi College, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), Home Depot, ICICI Bank Canada, Levio, Lullaboo, Metrolinx, POLAR PAK, RBC, Scope Profit Solutions Ltd., Service Plus Aquatics Inc., Staples, TD Bank, Toronto Pearson, TravelBrands, Winobell Inc. and 6IXSENSES.

Event registration is open now.

Media Contact:

Joy Qiu

Marketing Manager, Achēv

jqiu@achev.ca

416-518-8410

Media Contact:

Brianne Snell

vFairs

brianne@vfairs.com

Related Images











Image 1: Achev's Open for Business Job Market Flyer









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment