Eyeota Appoints Chief Operating Officer Marc Fanelli

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, today announced that Marc Fanelli has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer. Fanelli most recently served as the company’s Executive Vice President of Client Success and Business Operations.



In this expansion of Fanelli’s role at Eyeota, he will oversee account management, customer success, data operations, privacy compliance, data governance and business operations regarding metrics, measurement and sales reporting and administration. Additionally, Fanelli will be leading the company’s new department for vendor management and procurement, a role in which he will guide the evaluation and assessment of the value and performance of new and existing vendor relationships.

“The positive impact of Marc’s efforts and focus on improving Eyeota’s structure, metrics, collaboration and transparency has been immeasurable and felt across the entire business,” said Kristina Prokop, CEO of Eyeota. “Under his leadership, I am confident that we’ll see continued growth and increased efficiency as we continue to expand our global data impact.”

During Fanelli’s time at Eyeota, he aided the company in the expansion of its international partnership base across 40 markets, including GFK, Equifax and YouGov, while also spearheading the company’s data addressability in 188 countries.

Previously, Fanelli served as the general manager of Impact, leading their marketing intelligence product suite. He has also held key positions at Acxiom, Merkle and Experian. Fanelli is a member of the I-COM Advisory Board, co-founder and board member of Karlsgate, and he holds multiple U.S. patents for data-driven marketing technologies.

“Eyeota is poised to become one of the biggest international data leaders in today’s industry, and it’s an honour to be a part of the journey,” Fanelli said. “With our clear vision for the value and future of Eyeota’s products on market, I’m confident in our ability to change the face of global audience data.”

In addition to Fanelli’s new role, Eyeota has promoted Rob Armstrong to the position of Senior Vice President of Product, where he will oversee the continued development and production of Eyeota’s core offerings and data products. Armstrong has been instrumental in the production of Eyeota Translate, the industry's first global interoperable ID agnostic technology that powers flexible and addressable targeting at scale.

“Since joining Eyeota, Rob has shown what the power of product can do for our company,” said Prokop. “His depth of knowledge, entrepreneurial spirit and can-do attitude have catapulted us into a new phase as both an industry and thought leader.”

About Eyeota

Eyeota is a data transformation company serving the global enterprise. Leading brands, publishers and data companies leverage Eyeota to onboard, enrich, and activate their data assets across global markets and digital geographies. As the world’s largest data onboarding and audience intelligence firm, Eyeota brings a depth of experience in adapting data strategies to be consumer-friendly, addressable and scalable in omnichannel environments. Empowering enterprises with future-proof data capabilities, Eyeota’s suite of solutions are privacy-by-design, flexible and interoperable across all major platforms, channels and identifiers. Founded in 2010, Eyeota operates in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas powering data solutions in 188 countries.

