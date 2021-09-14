Juno Introduces World’s First “Pop-up” Bassinet™

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parents seeking a sustainable, healthy and affordable sleeping environment for their newborns now have a new option with today’s launch of the Juno Bassinet, the world’s first Pop-up Bassinet™. JPMA-certified, and made from lightweight natural, renewable materials, the Juno Bassinet is the most healthy, sustainable and affordable option available today.



Keeping newborns safe and close by while they sleep is now even easier than ever, given Juno’s unique and patent-pending design that enables parents to set up the bassinet in 30 seconds or less by literally “popping” the frame into shape and placing the sleeping surface and pad within. And, as quickly as the bassinet pops-up, it also folds flat for easy transport with the included travel box. Retailing for only $148 (including free, carbon-neutral shipping), the Juno Bassinet offers parents a level of convenience, health, and safety never before available in a product in this category.

The fully-recyclable Juno Bassinet is constructed from premium-grade, sustainably-sourced and high-strength paperboard. The sleeping surface is perforated to allow for better airflow and the bassinet is protected with a water-based bio-degradable coating that resists moisture and boosts durability.

The sleeping pad, offered exclusively by Bundle of Dreams, is made from completely breathable BundleFiber™ and is also water repellent, hypoallergenic and VOC-free. The Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and Greenguard Gold certified materials also includes a removable 100% organic cotton sheet.

“Our mission was to develop the healthiest and most sustainable sleeping environment for newborns at an affordable price,” said Herman Chan, co-founder of Juno. “No parent should ever have to sacrifice health and safety for affordability.”

Even before the Juno Bassinet was launched, it won the prestigious iF Design Award, one of the most important design prizes in the world.

“The award reflects our ‘no-compromise’ commitment to quality as well as how we used smart design to make the bassinet natural for babies, simple for parents and awesome for the planet,” said Thomas Duester, co-founder.

The Juno Bassinet is the result of years of collaboration between Chan and Duester. The pair are industrial designers by training whose work has been behind some of the world’s most interesting, important and sustainable products, from Philips’ first consumer LED light bulb to Amazon Go, the world’s first cashier-less shopping experience, and dozens of others in between.

The Juno Bassinet was born from the frustration Chan and his wife felt trying to find a sleeping solution for their newborn son that would provide the healthiest sleeping environment, but that was also portable and affordable.

About Juno

Based in Seattle, Juno envisions a world in which every parent and child is surrounded by well-designed products that are natural, simple to use and good for the planet. The company is founded and led by two industrial designers committed to a core principle: that the products they offer should adhere to exacting standards for design, function and sustainability at an affordable price. Juno’s first product is the Juno Bassinet, the world’s first Pop-up Bassinet™ to offer the most healthy and sustainable sleeping environment for newborns. More information is available at www.hellojuno.com.

