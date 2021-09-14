SDLC Partners Receives Prestigious 2021 Top Workplaces Award

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SDLC Partners announces it is a 2021 Top Workplaces Pittsburgh award recipient. Based solely on employee feedback and culture survey results, the annual Top Workplaces award was given to 95 Pittsburgh-based employers who achieve high rankings in 24 top workplace measures.

Sponsored by Energage, the Top Workplaces award is based on combining "employee feedback captured by the Workplace Survey, a well-designed scientific measurement, and massive amounts of big data to identify the elite breed of companies that prioritize - and excel at - a high-performing, people-first culture," according to Dr. Greg Barnett, Energage's Chief People Scientist.

Founder and CEO, Chris Simchick, reflects on this achievement, "On behalf of the entire SDLC Partners team, we are excited and humbled to receive the Top Workplaces award. Particularly because this award is based solely on what our employees think and how they view our culture. We are proud of our employees, the positive impact they have on our clients, the community initiatives we support, and our continued investment in creating a unique and engaging atmosphere where a positive culture can thrive."

According to Top Workplaces, companies who receive the award reach a qualifying score across 24 measures, including operating by strong values, robust communication between employees and management, as well as innovate and operate efficiently.

"There's nothing better than to be recognized by your employees. Every day, we're focusing on improving our culture and finding candidates who best represent the SDLC Way. The Top Workplaces award tells us to keep going, keep improving, and keep looking for more stellar employees to join the SDLC family," says Katherine Huber, Vice President of Consulting Services and Human Resources.

