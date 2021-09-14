Digital Mental Healthcare Provider Ahead Launches New Medication Management Service and Expands Provider Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead , the fast-growing tech-enabled mental healthcare platform, today announced the launch of a new medication management service. With a subscription-based model, the new membership uses primary care providers specially trained in mental health, along with shorter appointment times, to treat patients with mild to moderate mental health conditions. With this expansion, Ahead will more than double the number of states where its services are available. This provides a more affordable option for high quality mental health services and addresses the nationwide shortage of mental health specialists.



The introduction of Ahead’s new membership marks an impactful step towards affordability and accessibility in mental healthcare. The new membership uses a subscription model for predictable pricing. For new patients, the first month includes a full evaluation and costs $150. Ongoing care is just $75 per month. This monthly subscription also includes ​​unlimited messaging with Ahead’s care team, a customized treatment plan, and medication delivery. By expanding its network of providers across the country, Ahead has decreased the cost of mental healthcare significantly, making it nearly 25% more affordable than other comparable treatments.

Ahead's new medication management service begins with an initial 45 minute consult with a therapist. Follow-ups and check-ins with a primary care provider are then scheduled based on each patient's custom treatment plan. As demand for care surges, this unique model allows Ahead to serve a greater volume of patients, while ensuring everyone receives the personalized care they deserve, without delay.

“The fallout from COVID-19 negatively impacted many people’s mental state this year and created new challenges for people already suffering from mental illness – rates of anxiety and depression are nearly double the rates expected before the pandemic. Yet, it’s still incredibly challenging for people to access the care they need,” said Andy Rink, Co-Founder of Ahead. “Ahead’s new membership is confronting those challenges head on by expanding services to new states and making mental healthcare more affordable for consumers. While we still have a lot of work to do, we’re confident this expansion will positively impact mental health treatment nationwide.”

Through the expansion, Ahead’s services will be available in 12 new states, including Nevada, Virginia, and Texas, dramatically expanding access to affordable care in markets that need it most. This includes rural areas where mental health services are not readily available, as well as cities where demand far exceeds provider availability.

Ahead is the leader in attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) management, a space many competitors are not equipped to support. In the healthcare industry, it is common for patients to be misdiagnosed and treated for anxiety or depression when ADHD may be the root cause. Ahead’s new membership is ideal for mild to moderate mental health treatment, and designed for those looking to explore treatment options for ADHD. Ahead will continue to maintain and grow its core program with psychiatric specialists, which is targeted for more complex mental healthcare needs. Treatment for additional mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, will be available in the coming months.

About Ahead

Ahead is redesigning mental healthcare. Founded in 2019, Ahead specializes in adult ADHD care, as well as therapy for anxiety, depression and a range of mental health conditions. The company’s first-of-its-kind hybrid model of care combines telehealth, traditional care (in-person clinics), in-house practitioners and streamlined prescription delivery to make the mental healthcare experience accessible, affordable and free of stigma. For the full list of states where Ahead is available and more information, visit www.helloahead.com .