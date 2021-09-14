MADD, Anheuser-Busch and Uber Join Forces to Help End Drunk Driving - Launching a First-of-its-Kind Coalition

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the launch of a groundbreaking first-of-its-kind coalition aimed at bringing an end to drunk driving. Decide To Ride, founded by the country’s leading brewer and American manufacturer Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and ridesharing platform market leader Uber, will consist of an ongoing campaign with touchpoints across multiple consumer engagements to raise awareness and provide ridesharing opportunities to prevent drunk driving. Never before has a partnership of this magnitude existed; a leading brewer, a tech ridesharing platform company, and the nation’s largest drunk driving victim services and advocacy nonprofit joining forces to stop drunk driving.



Decide To Ride begins with digital creative, print and out-of-home advertising, in addition to regionally available Uber discounts for riders looking for a ride home. Those in certain markets will also see campaign advertising with a key message for consumers – if you drink, don’t drive, Decide to Ride. The campaign will also be making its debut at regular season NFL games both in-stadium and in broadcast. Additional support will come from NFL teams and players joining forces in spreading this important message.

“MADD, Anheuser-Busch, and Uber are coming together to take anti-drunk driving messaging and proactive decision making to a new level and encourage consumers to Decide To Ride,” said MADD National President Alex Otte. “This campaign aligns with MADD’s 41-year lifesaving mission to end drunk driving. Since MADD’s founding in 1980, drunk driving deaths have been reduced by more than half, and we have provided services to nearly 1 million victims and survivors. We won’t stop until we get to zero deaths and zero injuries. This historic coalition represents a new era in which three industry leaders are using their collective voice to stop fatalities and traumatic injuries caused by drunk driving.”

The coalition leverages each partner’s unique capabilities – Anheuser-Busch’s large consumer base, Uber’s vast network, and MADD’s historic efforts and lifesaving influence – to encourage consumers to plan ahead and decide to ride. Anheuser-Busch will build on its decades-long alcohol industry leadership in anti-drunk driving outreach by mobilizing its network of more than 450 wholesalers nationwide to execute on-the-ground efforts in their communities. Additionally, as Anheuser-Busch is the top sports sponsor in the U.S., the coalition’s efforts will be amplified via the brewer’s vast network of professional sports leagues and team partners.

“On behalf of Anheuser-Busch and our more than 19,000 employees across the country, we are incredibly proud of this monumental partnership,” said Cesar Vargas, Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer. “We pride ourselves on our innovative approach to connecting with consumers, and nowhere is that more evident or important than in our work on drunk driving prevention, which started with our first campaign nearly 40 years ago. This partnership is an exciting development because by working together we can make a greater impact while complementing the various initiatives and campaigns we each support to help put a stop to alcohol-impaired driving.”

Since the founding of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in 1980, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities have been reduced by 52%. For the last decade, the number has remained around 10,000 annually. With MADD, Uber, and Anheuser-Busch joining forces, the coalition aims to take a fresh and innovative approach to reaching consumers before they even take their first sip in an effort to end alcohol-impaired driving fatalities and injuries, and advance tangible solutions to combat the problem.

“We are proud that our technology and the drivers using our platform across the US have helped provide a stress-free alternative to drinking and driving. Coming together with Anheuser-Busch and MADD through Decide to Ride will amplify the message to consumers that, with greater access to transportation options—including Uber and public transportation—there is no excuse for drunk drinking,” said Dennis Cinelli, Vice President of US & Canada Mobility Operations. “As recent studies have shown, Uber can help reduce alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities, and we hope this campaign encourages people to make the right choice, plan ahead and not get behind the wheel while impaired.”

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 100 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT MOTHERS AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING (MADD)

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.

ABOUT UBER

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Anheuser-Busch - Kaitlin Craig

Director, Corporate Communications, Anheuser-Busch

Kaitlin.Craig@anheuser-busch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6decf91-8dc2-42b5-9ca0-c2b55f1ca005