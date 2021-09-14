LitePoint Announces IQxel-MX Test System for Wi-Fi 7, World’s Newest and Fastest Wi-Fi Standard

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced the IQxel-MXTM test system, which handles the high-performance requirements of the new Wi-Fi 7, IEEE 802.11be standard.



Wi-Fi 7 enables Extremely High Throughput (EHT), which operates at close to five times the maximum throughput of Wi-Fi 6, and provides very low latency. Combining these capabilities with the new multi-link modes, Wi-Fi 7 will power the future of connectivity for the most demanding wireless applications.

“The leap forward in data rates in Wi-Fi 7 will enable a new generation of applications such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), eXtended Reality (XR), Cloud Gaming and Computing,” said Eve Danel, Senior Product Marketing Manager. “Our decades of experience testing Wi-Fi has allowed us to build a test system that R&D teams can use to ensure the next generation of Wi-Fi applications deliver on the promise of a high-speed, low latency and highly reliable experience.”

Technical Details: IQxel-MX

The foundation of Wi-Fi 7 lies in the device’s PHY performance with operation in all 3 Wi-Fi bands (2.4, 5 and 6 GHz), extra-wide 320 MHz channels, 4K QAM modulation, up to 16 MIMO streams, and multi-link operation (MLO).

The IQxel-MX is a fully integrated RF PHY test solution with signal generation and analysis combined in a single tester, supporting a continuous frequency range from 400 MHz to 7.3 GHz. With an analysis bandwidth of 320 MHz and best-in-class residual Error Vector Magnitude (EVM) floor. The unique signal combination architecture supports MLO without external hardware. The IQxel-MX addresses the requirements of the IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E) and IEEE 802.11 legacy specifications, as well as a full range of connectivity standards (Bluetooth 5.x, Zigbee, Z-Wave).

For faster time to market, turnkey IQfact+TM software solutions offer customized testing of leading chipsets and enable thorough design verification and rapid volume manufacturing with minimal engineering effort.

Availability and More Information

The IQxel-MX is now available. Complete product details are available on the LitePoint website.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of both automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions.

