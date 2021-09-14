ZetrOZ Systems' SAM Ultrasound Device Successfully Treats Elbow Injury for U.S. Tennis Athlete

TRUMBULL, Conn., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a former college tennis player, Kim Dooley suffered elbow injuries throughout her career, including a severed tendon that ended her competitive career. Some 20 years later, hoping to return to the sport, Dooley turned to ZetrOZ Systems' FDA-cleared sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) device.

sam® is a non-invasive long-duration ultrasound device that is applied over the target injury and delivers a localized treatment. In addition to accelerating and improving the healing process, sam® is an effective treatment for pain arising from various health conditions as well.

After six weeks of sam® therapy, Dooley was feeling better and had increased confidence, knowing she had effective therapy and could avoid surgery. She is now playing competitive A-level tennis on a club team, as much as six days a week.

"Soon after starting my sam® treatment, I noticed a tremendous improvement in the pain I was experiencing," said Dooley. "If it wasn't for this device, I don't think I would have continued to compete at the pace I was accustomed to throughout my tennis career."

While sam® is technologically sophisticated, it is also easy to use and apply, making it the perfect choice for home application by patients. Users can engage in most activities while wearing the device and it only requires four hours per day of use to deliver results. Additionally, sam® ships directly to patients' homes, preventing the need to pick it up at a doctor's office or hospital.

"When you're engaging in physical activity, there's always the risk of injury," said Dr. George Lewis, founder of ZetrOZ Systems and the inventor of sam®. "Sustained Acoustic Medicine is not only a recovery tool; it also is a source of healing because it allows the body to recover more effectively following periods of intense exercise."

For those who may have experienced an injury, medical providers can prescribe sam® using a simple Rx form available at samrecover.com . Patients typically undergo treatment for eight to 10 weeks, and each treatment includes the sam® device and five to eight packs of ultrasound coupling patches.

To learn more, visit samrecover.com or zetrozsystems.com .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com .

Media Contact:

Bianca D'Angelo

(203)577-7588 (Direct)

bianca@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: The SAM ultrasound device accelerates the body's natural healing process for soft-tissue injuries





The SAM ultrasound device accelerates the body's natural healing process for soft-tissue injuries like tennis elbow.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment