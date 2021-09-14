The CEO and Founder of FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, to speak at the Cowen Health, Wellness, & Beauty Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , known for its personalized fitness offerings such as its premier training platform, FlexIt PRO™ , announces that Austin Cohen, Founder and CEO, will be speaking on a panel at the Cowen Health, Wellness, & Beauty Summit virtually on September 14, 2021.



Cohen will be joined by Blink Fitness CEO Todd Magazine and International Sports Sciences Association Head of Revenue and Strategy Joshua Rider to discuss the rising demand for personalized fitness and how their companies developed solutions to meet that demand.

FlexIt was the first fitness service to provide pay-per-minute gym access, giving users access to thousands of gyms across the US without needing a membership, only paying for the time spent in the gym. When gym facilities closed due to the pandemic, FlexIt focused its efforts on virtual fitness, creating Virtual Personal Training to provide fitness solutions at home.

With Virtual Personal training, FlexIt has become a leader in personalized fitness, providing live, 1-on-1 training sessions from qualified personal trainers with a wide variety of specializations and certifications, and health planning from fitness experts to develop long and short term goals for clients. FlexIt continues to pursue initiatives and programs designed to meet individualized fitness needs.

"Across all verticals we're seeing that people want to be able to customize," said Austin Cohen, "How they eat, travel, shop. Why shouldn't their fitness give them the same level of personalization? We know that the best way to keep people on their fitness journeys is to make sure that it's theirs, so we give them the control to decide how they want to reach their goals and the tools to make sure they stay accountable to them. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our story and learn from our peers in the fitness and health industry."

Cowen’s 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit is a virtual event taking place September 13 – September 14, 2021. The summit incorporates fireside chats, presentations and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of health, wellness and beauty.

Cowen Inc. is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services, and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. has been recognized by Men’s Journal and U.S. News and World Report as a leading fitness and personal training platform. FlexIt's mission is to empower consumers to experience fitness in a flexible manner that is in accordance with their lifestyles and goals; FlexIt connects consumers with the best fitness options, Wherever, Whenever®. FlexIt offers access to certified personal trainers from well-known national and local fitness brands as well as access to thousands of fitness clubs nationwide, while only paying for the time used. FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while creating new business opportunities and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs and trainers. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

