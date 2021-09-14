CAULIPOWER Calls out the Competition for Their “Pizza Droop” in New Advertising Campaign, Offers Free Pizza to Anyone Wanting to Taste America’s #1

CAULIPOWER’s cheeky PSA ad shines a light on an avoidable condition affecting millions of America’s frozen pizzas - and no one wants to talk about it. It's the secret that the brand’s competitors don’t want pizza fans to know - their pizzas suffer from a dreaded floppy crust, also known as “Pizza Droop” - but CAULIPOWER offers a solution.



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAULIPOWER, the maker of America’s #1 cauliflower crust pizza, is putting other frozen pizzas on notice in their latest campaign, which highlights their new stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas as the delicious, crispy solution to those suffering from “Pizza Droop” - a condition seen in most frozen pizzas that struggle to get crispy.

The campaign consists of one :30 and two :15 commercials which will run on Connected TV as well as on Facebook and Instagram for six weeks in September and October. The spots all take place in the CAULIPOWER Clinic where “experts” consult people that are frustrated and disappointed when their pizzas don’t get crispy and struggle to perform - aka, "Pizza Droop."

The commercials will trigger an in-store coupon to sample CAULIPOWER’s new stone-fired cauliflower crust pizza for free. The brand is also launching in-store activations in over 2,000 locations nationwide, encouraging consumers to make the switch from their current frozen pizzas to CAULIPOWER with their message “You’ve Tried the Rest. Now Taste the Best.”

“We get messages from consumers all the time saying they tried a different frozen pizza brand and it completely fell apart in the oven or the crust’s texture was like mush. I want to help pizza lovers everywhere. Even one floppy crust is one floppy crust too many. If the crust doesn’t get crispy, it’s just not pizza,” explains Gail Becker, CAULIPOWER Founder and CEO. "There’s no need for people to suffer in silence anymore as there’s a solution to all those disappointingly droopy pizzas! They’ve tried the rest, now they can try America’s #1 favorite.”

People can visit PizzaDroop.com to review a “Pizza Droop Symptom Checker” and find a CAULIPOWER pizza near them, or call the brand’s direct line at 1-844-4-CAULI-4 to learn more.

ASSETS

Pizza Droop Commercials (Video Credit: CAULIPOWER/Corbellini Creative):

Pizza Droop :30 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N82Wr330Cdk

Pizza Droop :15 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wp1a5fz39QI

CAULIPOWER Clinic :30 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2agBX6DRZsU

CAULIPOWER Clinic :15 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaFqxme4-YQ

Hi-Res Images from Pizza Droop Campaign (Image Credit: CAULIPOWER):

https://caul.us/pizzadroopstills

PW: Veg0lution!

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the power of veggies to make healthier, easier versions of the food you crave, that actually TASTE like the food you crave. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 natural pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S. In addition to stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes baked (never fried) chicken tenders, riced cauliflower cups with never-before-done flavors, cauliflower tortillas, Sweet PotaTOASTS, and NEW cauliflower pasta. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience and health.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 25,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Carrie Bernstein

A-Game Public Relations

carrie@a-gamepr.com

781-752-9116

Anita Chatterjee

A-Game Public Relations

anita@a-gamepr.com

917-421-0025