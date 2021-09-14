Satori Secures $20M in Series A to Accelerate Adoption of Cloud Data Platforms with DataSecOps

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , the creator of the world’s first DataSecOps platform, announced today it has raised $20 million in Series A funding round co-led by B Capital Group and Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from Satori’s Seed investor YL Ventures. Satori is the first DataSecOps platform to democratize data and scale cloud data analytics, embedding security into data operations by providing security capabilities at the infrastructure level and removing friction for data consumers. Satori’s Universal Data Access Service provides holistic visibility and a single control plane for real-time data access and usage oversight across modern data stacks. The new capital will fuel Satori’s continued R&D innovation and go-to-market expansion in the US.



As enterprises look to move data and analytics to the cloud, they are facing critical challenges and slowdowns. Over 90% share that migration is going slower than it should, mainly due to concerns around security, compliance and technology maturity (Teradata, The State of Analytics in the Cloud ). “Satori’s platform is the only service able to seamlessly integrate diverse data tech stacks and streamline data access and security without code and without changes to the underlying data stores,” said Eldad Chai, co-founder and CEO of Satori.

“The old way of solving security by custom-building walls between users and data has resulted in a pervasive disconnect between vision and reality for scalable cloud data and analytics,” said Mainak Mazumdar, Chief Data and Research Officer at The Nielsen Company, and a member of Satori's advisory board.

“We started Satori as we knew cloud data infrastructures would require a radical shift in security toward it being granular, universal and also non-intrusive,” said Yoav Cohen, co-founder and CTO of Satori. “Having launched with multiple out-of-the-box integrations with the industry’s leading cloud data stores, such as Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, Amazon Aurora, and Azure SQL, we empower data teams to roll out self-service access, row- and column-level security, and dynamic de-identification across data stores in minutes.”

“As enterprise data continues its mass migration to the cloud, the demand for streamlined, secure, and accessible operations is growing rapidly,” said Karen Page, partner at B Capital Group. “Satori’s agile, security-embedded approach across modern data stores is a game-changer for data accessibility and democratization, and we couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Eldad and his team as they expand into the US and beyond.”

Market recognition for Satori’s DataSecOps approach has resulted in Satori recently announcing a partnership with Snowflake to enable DataSecOps for Snowflake's data cloud. This collaboration has also led to a soon-to-be-released publication, Snowflake Security: Securing Your Snowflake Data Cloud - a comprehensive guide, developed alongside Snowflake, codifying DataSecOps best practices to enable data teams to secure their cloud environment.

“We immediately recognized a market disruptor in Satori,” said Karthik Subramanian, partner at Evolution Equity Partners. “The Satori team completely re-thought security for the modern data infrastructure and created an entirely new way to secure, manage, and operationalize data access in a frictionless manner.”

“Satori’s innovative DataSecOps platform is changing the way organizations leverage data access controls,” said Ofer Schreiber, partner at YL Ventures. “Its unique solution provides users with the visibility, security and compliance to universally manage data, with granular access in a holistic platform. We were not surprised to see the impressive rise in Satori’s customer base over the past year, with customer adoption growing accordingly as a vote of confidence in Satori’s value and performance.”

Building on its innovation momentum, Satori was selected as a Top 10 Finalist at the 2021 RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest . Satori’s new funding round will enable the company to grow out its team with multiple sales, marketing and engineering hires in both the US and Israel.

About Satori

Satori is the developer of the first DataSecOps platform — a universal data access platform for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, touting multiple out-of-the-box integrations with industry’s leading data stores, such as Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, Amazon Aurora, and Azure SQL. The solution does not require any changes to organizations' data infrastructure or user setup, empowering data teams to apply comprehensive controls across data stores in days instead of months. Founded by former Imperva and Incapsula executives in 2019, Satori has received significant market traction, including recognition as a Top 10 Finalist at the 2021 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest. Satori’s investors include B Capital Group, Evolution Equity Partners, and YL Ventures.

About B Capital Group

B Capital Group is a multi-stage, international investment firm founded in 2015 by Raj Ganguly, Eduardo Saverin, Howard Morgan, and Kabir Narang. B Capital invests in companies transforming large traditional industries across borders and geographies. Leveraging a global team of seasoned experts and a strategic partnership with BCG, B Capital helps founders navigate business challenges, raise capital, and attract talented leadership at every stage of the startup lifecycle. B Capital invests in enterprise technology (e.g., consumer enablement technologies, enterprise application software, infrastructure, security, AI/ML), fintech and insurtech, industrial and transportation, and healthcare tech and Bio IT. The B Capital portfolio includes global, industry-leading companies like Aetion, Atomwise, Bounce, Centivo, Carro, Dailyhunt, DataRobot, Evidation Health, FalconX, Icertis, Innovaccer, Kopi Kenangan, Ninja Van, Notable Labs, Payfazz, Synack, Ula, and YaloChat, XingYun. For more information, visit http://www.bcapgroup.com/ .

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in Palo Alto, New York City, London and Zurich, invests in fast growing technology companies helping exceptional entrepreneurs develop market leading companies. The firm has a focus on Cybersecurity and adjacent Enterprise Software markets and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us at LinkedIn and Twitter.

About YL Ventures

YL Ventures funds and supports brilliant Israeli tech entrepreneurs from seed to lead. Based in Silicon Valley and Tel Aviv, YL Ventures manages over $300 million and exclusively invests in cybersecurity. YL Ventures accelerates the evolution of portfolio companies via strategic advice and U.S.-based operational execution, leveraging a powerful network of Chief Information Security Officers and global industry leaders. The firm's track record includes successful, high-profile portfolio company acquisitions by major corporations including Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, CA, and Proofpoint.