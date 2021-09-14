IDG Communications Acquires Marketing and Data Intelligence Company, KickFire

Boston, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. —the global expert in technology media, data, and marketing services—announces the acquisition of the Silicon Valley-based marketing data and intelligence company, KickFire ®. The acquisition expands upon IDG’s best-in-class marketing technology (MarTech) platform that provides tech marketers with advanced tools to solve complex marketing challenges, including the enhancement of data surrounding customers, prospects, and digital audiences.

KickFire’s first-party intent data and intelligence are a key data source for many companies in the MarTech ecosystem. The company’s cookieless, privacy-compliant technology allows B2B marketers to de-anonymize website traffic and tap into first-party purchase intent data to enhance their in-market buyer identification, remarketing, website personalization capabilities, and digital marketing practices.

“With the trend toward increasing privacy regulation and pending elimination of third-party cookie tracking on the horizon, we established KickFire as a future-proof component of understanding audience insights and behavior,” said Stephen Oachs, CEO of KickFire. “We’re excited to join the IDG team at this time of unprecedented change in the marketing landscape. The integration of our solution across IDG’s platform of brands and products positions our capabilities as a core component within the fastest growing MarTech provider.”

“KickFire’s technology is already the industry standard used by most technology marketers, providing visibility into how audiences and technology buyers are researching products,” said Andre Yee, Chief Product Officer of IDG Communications, Inc. “By joining forces with KickFire, we have created the most trusted buyer intent verification processes in the industry that will ultimately accelerate marketing performance for our customers.”

The acquisition underscores IDG’s commitment to building an industry-leading platform and solution set that remains ahead of increasingly diverse audiences and evolving regulations. In 2020, IDG acquired the leading account-based marketing (ABM) platform, Triblio®, and has since woven it into its iconic editorial brands and products.

Kumaran Ramanathan, President of IDG Communications, Inc. added, “The acquisition of KickFire capabilities, along with last year’s purchase of an ABM platform is indicative of our goal to build the best-in-class marketing technology capability for our technology customers. We anticipate further growth through inorganic and organic development following the investment from Blackstone.”

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology, because we believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.

IDG is a dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our trusted brands, global 1st party data intelligence and Triblio platform identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

About KickFire

KickFire is the leader in first-party intent data and IP address intelligence™. KickFire’s data is powered by TWIN Caching®, a proprietary IP-to-company identification technology. KickFire's wide range of delivery methods enables companies to enhance every aspect of their ABM strategy and tap into their website’s invisible pipeline to transform anonymous visitors into actionable sales opportunities. VisiStat, Inc., doing business as KickFire, is based in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit www.kickfire.com .





