Canada, Meet Your Romantic Hopefuls: Citytv Reveals 26 Singles Heading to the Lakeside Love Nest on the Inaugural Season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall may be around the corner, but Citytv is gearing up for a quintessentially Canadian summer of love. Today, the network revealed the romantic hopefuls looking for another chance at love on the highly-anticipated new series Bachelor in Paradise Canada. Featuring a mix of 12 Canadian and U.S. Bachelor alumni favourites and – in a first for the global franchise – 14 Canadian #BachelorNation fans, Camp Paradise officially gets underway with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv.com. Then, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, join KiSS 92.5 ’s Deepa Prashad and Daryn Jones for the weekly half-hour The Bachelor After Show: After Paradise Canada where they break down all the juicy gossip and drama from the Bachelor universe – The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise – and across Bachelor Nation.

Ranging in age from 25 to 37 – and hailing from all over Canada and the United States – the Camp Paradise singles are a diverse group of character, energy, and background, with one thing in common – their search for that special someone. See full list below; fans can learn more about each romantic hopeful at Citytv.com .

Brand partnerships for the inaugural season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada include Expedia, Twisted Tea, KITS and Estée Lauder to name a few. Each of the sponsors will receive variations in multiplatform sponsorship integration across Roger Sports & Media’s Entertainment brands, including television, radio, and digital. Activations also entail in-show content, brand sell opportunities, co-branded promotions, and in-store extensions.

Hosted by Jesse Jones and featuring Bachelor alumni Kevin Wendt as bartender, Bachelor in Paradise Canada airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and follows some of North America’s most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new relationships in their secluded love nest on the lake where their only job is to soak up the summer sun, cozy up by the campfire, frolic in the water, take long romantic canoe rides under the vast Canadian star-filled sky… and fall in love.

Canadian Bachelor Alumni

Bianka Kamber , 37, The Bachelor Canada Season 1 (Brad Smith), Toronto, ON

Chris Kotelmach , 35, The Bachelorette Canada Season 1 (Jasmine Lorimer), Calgary, AB

David Pinard , 32, The Bachelorette Canada Season 1 (Jasmine Lorimer), Toronto, ON

Lisa Mancini , 28, The Bachelor Canada Season 3 (Chris Leroux), St. Catherines, ON

Mike Ogilvie , 34, The Bachelorette Canada Season 1 (Jasmine Lorimer), Winnipeg, MB

Stacy Johnson , 29, The Bachelor Canada Season 3 (Chris Leroux), Vancouver, B.C.

U.S. Bachelor Alumni

Alex Bordyukov , 32, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay), Detroit, MI

Angela Amezcua , 31, The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick Viall), Greenville S.C.

Brendan Scanzano , 26, The Bachelorette Season 17 (Katie Thurston), Edmonton, AB

Caitlin Clemmens , 27, The Bachelor Season 23 (Colton Underwood), Toronto, ON

Illeana Pennetto , 26, The Bachelor Season 25 (Matt James), New York, NY

Kamil Nicalek , 33, The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca Kufrin), New York, NY

Bachelor Nation

Adam Kunder , 28, Windsor, ON

Alice Li , 27, Toronto, ON **Previously revealed as the winner of Canada Chooses the Perfect Companion with Expedia**

Ana Cruz , 26, Montreal, QC

Brendan Morgan , 30, Edmonton, AB

Connor Rogers , 27, Toronto, ON

Iva Mikulic , 25, Calgary, AB

Jeremy Lohier , 28, Montreal, QC

Joey Kirchner , 31, Medicine Hat, AB

Josh Guvi , 28, Vancouver, B.C.

Karn Kalra , 30, Toronto, ON

Kit Blaiklock , 27, Vancouver, B.C.

Nicole Cregg , 25, Toronto, ON

Sasanet Iassu , 26, Halifax, N.S.

Veronique Paquette , 31, Montreal, QC

Bachelor in Paradise Canada is the Canadian version of the perennially successful Bachelor in Paradise franchise, which is currently in its 7th season on Citytv. Both the 10-episode, original reality series and The Bachelor After Show: After Paradise Canada are produced by Good Human Productions Inc., with Claire Freeland serving as Executive Producer, Keely Booth as Showrunner and Michael Margolis as Series Director. Nataline Rodrigues is the Director of Original Programming, Rogers Sports & Media, Hayden Mindell is Vice President of Programming & Acquisition, Rogers Sports & Media, and Julie Adam as President of News & Entertainment, Rogers Sports & Media.

About Citytv

Citytv offers viewers intensely-local, urban-oriented, and culturally-diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, plus the award-winning Citytv Video app. A distinct alternative to other conventional television stations, Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired prime-time programming, news, and local-interactive formats with influential brands such as Cityline, CityNews, and Breakfast Television. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Citytv.com .

