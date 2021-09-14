VuePlanner® Extends Contextual Targeting Platform for YouTube Advertisers to Connected TV

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VuePlanner®, a contextual, data-driven YouTube campaign performance solution, today announced the extension of its capabilities to connected TV (CTV) on the entertainment platform.



“As we launch for CTV, there are nearly 5 billion buying opportunities monthly and rapidly growing,” said John Cobb, CEO of VuePlanner. “CTV is the new, now frontier for TV media buyers and contextual targeting is key to delivering performance on YouTube across devices, including, now, the television.”

VuePlanner for CTV enables brands and programmatic buyers to curate custom content collections on YouTube CTV screens, where 34 percent of all views occur. VuePlanner has pre-vetted 65 traditional custom curated TV genres to help media buyers effectively and efficiently buy YouTube CTV, which is also the single biggest source of non-subscription advertising supply in the space reaching more 18-49 years old viewers than all linear TV networks combined.

“The two fastest-growing trends we see in digital media and marketing today are Identity and CTV," said Matt Prohaska, CEO & Principal of leading data-transformation firm Prohaska Consulting. "With the cookie already gone in more than 1/3 of browsers, and soon to be completely gone, plus the continued rising viewership in CTV, much of our work focuses on helping marketers find new ways to personalize messages for audiences, while rediscovering the importance of strong and accurate context."

Pre-vetted TV genres include network prime time, late night and drama, among two dozen others. The TV genres represent $238 million in new CTV inventory.

Overall, VuePlanner has curated more than 850 contextually relevant, brand-safe YouTube collections for advertisers to not only plan campaigns directly, but also to extend and amplify messages spanning events, such as podcasting and programmatic video.

VuePlanner is a verified partner in the YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP). With proprietary technology that identifies contextually relevant content and provides quality scoring and ongoing placement monitoring, VuePlanner is verified by YouTube as a partner for brand suitability & contextual targeting.

ABOUT VUEPLANNER

VuePlanner is a proprietary technology that powers contextual, data-driven YouTube campaign performance through relevant content identification and quality scoring, and ongoing placement monitoring. Using a combination of machine learning and human curation, VuePlanner produces custom video-level placement lists that integrate seamlessly with both the Google Ads and DV360 platforms. Focusing on a Cost Per Suitable View (CPSV) metric, we work closely with brands and their agencies to uniquely solve the massive opportunity around transparent and brand suitable YouTube video advertising. Based in Los Angeles, VuePlanner has offices in New York, Chicago and Kansas City. Learn more at https://www.vueplanner.com/.

Contact:

Steve Stratz

for VuePlanner

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com



