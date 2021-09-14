New York, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Product & Services, By Technique, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150631/?utm_source=GNW





Global nutrigenomics market is projected to attain a significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR.The market growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing awareness about the nutritious food and its effects on the genetic morphology of the population.



Increased prevalence of obesity among the young population and adult population of the world is driving the growth of the global nutrigenomics market in the upcoming five years.The athletes and sports enthusiasts are actively demanding for the personalized diet, along with the increasing inclination of the generally aware population towards healthier lifestyle, which is supporting the growth of the global nutrigenomics market.



Moreover, preventive measures to overcome the unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits along with the increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases is propelling the growth of the global nutrigenomics market.Malnutrition and lack of nutritious food on a regular basis are also other factors contributing to the growth of the market.



Furthermore, factors like advancing applications in dermatology and efficient diagnosis of metabolic and genetic diseases is substantially supporting the future growth of the global nutrigenomics market in next five years.

Nutrigenomics is a branch of science that deals with the analysis of food and its constituents on gene expression, effects of genetic variations on the nutritional environment.In simpler terms, various nutrients affect human body and physiology.



The effect of these components is also studied on the genetic level of the humans. These nutrients on a molecular level affect the genetic materials of the human body and the study is termed as nutrigenomics.

The global nutrigenomics market is segmented into product & services, technique, application, competitional analysis, and regional distribution.Based on product & services, the market is further divided into reagents & kits, and services.



Reagents kits are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of rising instances of research and development.Rapidly increasing number of research institutes along with the increasing number of nutrigenomics experiments and various analytic tests is further supporting the growth of reagents and kits in the upcoming five years.



Services are anticipated to hold a significant share of the market in the next five years on account of surging demand for genetic analysis, along with the nutrient studies.

Holding the major shares of the global nutrigenomics market are Nutrigenomix Inc., BASF SE, Metagenics, Inc., WellGen, Inc., Genova Diagnostics, Inc., Cell Logic, Danone S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Unilever plc, among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global nutrigenomics market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global nutrigenomics market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global nutrigenomics market based on product & services, technique, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global nutrigenomics market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global nutrigenomics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global nutrigenomics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global nutrigenomics market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global nutrigenomics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures and distributors which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global nutrigenomics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and application for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, distributors, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of products & services and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to nutrigenomics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global nutrigenomics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Product & Services:

o Reagents & Kits

o Services

• Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Technique:

o Saliva

o Buccal Swab

o Blood

o Others

• Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Application:

o Obesity

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Cancer Research

o Digestive Health

o Others

• Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global nutrigenomics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

