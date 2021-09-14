Judge Learning Solutions Receives Multiple Brandon Hall Group Awards in 2021

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group is pleased to announce that its learning division, Judge Learning Solutions, has once again been recognized for its exceptional training development, this year winning four Brandon Hall Group Awards. Judge received two Gold and a Bronze Brandon Hall Group Awards for Learning Excellence, as well as a Brandon Hall Group Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (D,E,&I).



One Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Learning Excellence in the Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy category was for work Judge Learning Solutions performed in helping their parent company, The Judge Group, implement D,E,&I best practices into their recruiting business strategy. The program was designed to train 450+ external recruiters on the new strategy and process. The second Gold Award was received in the category of Best Certification Program for their work in partnership with Stericycle. Their bronze learning excellence award in the Best Use of Performance Support category was for a blended learning approach for a commercial tire and service network’s inventory management process. The blended learning included functional training and just-in-time, as-needed performance support videos and job aids for the program.

The Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in D,E,&I was in the Best Advance in a Diversity Recruiting Strategy category. The win was for the training programs Judge Learning Solutions built for their parent company in implementing a strategy to change the recruiting method of their recruiting team to be more inclusive and diverse while also educating employees and clients on the need/importance for a diverse workforce.

“I’m very proud of the hard work and effort that went into these programs,” said Marty Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. “I am especially proud of the recognition around Judge’s D, E, &I programs. We strongly believe that having a diverse workforce is what makes a company special, and the awards received for excellence in D,E,&I are a testament to the programs we have put in place for ourselves and the work we do for our clients.”

“It is an honor to once again be awarded the coveted Brandon Hall Group Awards for excellence,” said Pete Pedone, President, Judge Learning Solutions. “I know the effort and care that the team puts into each learning solution they create for our clients, and I am very proud to see that four of our solutions won awards this year.”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

“We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM’s impact on the business is what sets our awards apart.”

Judge Learning Solutions is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. They can be reached at 1-800-650-0035 or by visiting www.judge.com.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group, celebrating over 50 years of service, is a leading professional services firm specializing in technology, learning, and talent solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 9,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. (www.brandonhall.com)

